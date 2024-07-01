'I face life-or-death decisions every day': IDF medic talks to 'Post'

Major Eitan Mord has been fighting on unfamiliar ground for the past eight months. A steadfast figure in the 271st Battalion Combat Team, a crucial part of the Givati Brigade, he bears the toll of navigating military operations in Gaza and protecting his family.

Upon making aliyah from New York to Israel in 2010, Eitan enlisted as a combat medic approximately three months after arriving. In his reserve duty, his role involves monitoring medical operations for the combat team, with real-time reports from the field. Eitan's service was not limited to his initial enlistment period; he was recently called again for reserve duty on October 7.

“Since the outbreak of the conflict, I have not returned to New York," he told The Jerusalem Post. "My connections in New York primarily come from the modern Orthodox community, where there is generally strong support for Israel.”

The war has had a challenging impact on maintaining relationships with loved ones. Eitan carries the weight of the war and the safety of his family, he said.

“My family’s reaction has been really supportive. Obviously, they are also nervous. But they know what's important to me and my country.” He adds, “I have three children. My oldest one understands some of what's going on, but not fully. We share information that's important for him to know.” IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Reflecting on his recent call-up to reserve duty on October 7, Eitan recounts the anticipation that preceded his deployment. “They let us know there was a good chance we’d be called,” he explained. “I kept my phone on during Shabbat, expecting the call. By Saturday night, we were told to report the next morning.”

Maintaining resilience amid international perception

In the immediate aftermath of October 7, Israel garnered international sympathy, but the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has presented challenges toward international support. As global tensions escalated, pressure intensified for Israel's reputation with high-profile names referring to the Israeli military with pejorative terms such as the IOF (Israel occupation forces or Israel offensive forces), or the United Nations' recently published Children in Armed Conflict report, which added the Israeli military next to terrorist groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. With Western nations re-examining their support for the IDF, he revealed that this has left a burnout felt by Eitan and other reservists.

“I am familiar with these terms,” Eitan reflected, acknowledging the negative portrayal of the IDF across international media. “It's really sad for me to hear that.” He has diligently followed the coverage, which, for him, lacks context, painting a one-dimensional picture that fails to capture the nuances of the war. Despite the attention from international media, Eitan emphasized his commitment to Israel and the support he has received from his brigade: “On my first day with the Givati, I found myself in the main command center with my fellow soldiers. One of them sat with me for an hour, giving me a thorough briefing, answering my questions, and ensuring I understood what I needed to know.”

Whether the IDF has upheld its principle of protecting all lives amid the conflict, Eitan couldn't delve into specifics: "There are limitations on what we can disclose. Generally, I can say our operations prioritize minimizing casualties with precise intelligence."