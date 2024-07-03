Two American airmen seek conscientious objector status over US backing for Israel

Two United States Airman spoke with NBC News in June about their reasoning behind seeking conscientious objector status, explaining their decision was based on America’s backing of Israel in its war against Hamas.

Larry Hebert Jr., an active duty US airman, and senior US Airman Juan Bettancourt both spoke of their disapproval of the war in Gaza, labeling it a “genocide.”

Herbert cited the death of 6-year-old Hind Rajab in February as the specific incident that pushed his decision to seek objector status.

Rajab was reportedly killed by IDF gunfire along with several of her family members.

“She looks almost just like my daughter, and that was something that was extremely hard to grasp, is that all these children that have aspirations and dreams and lives that many of us are living and want, and it’s wholly unjustified to support what’s happening,” Herb said of Rajab. Wreckage of an ambulance used by two workers who were killed while they went to save Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, 6, who begged Gaza rescuers to send help while being trapped by Israeli military fire, after Hind’s body was found in a car along with the bodies of five of her family members, amid the (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Herb said that, at the time of Rajab’s death, he was tasked with a project that oversaw weapons sales to Israel.

Sites and scenes of Gaza

Bettancourt said that footage of Gaza, particularly that of the death and destruction incurred during the war, was what drove him to seek status.

He told NBC he couldn’t accept the US’s supply of weapons, diplomatic coverage, and intelligence to Israel given the impact.

Bettancourt stressed that social media had meant that scenes of the war couldn’t be ignored as he was constantly exposed to it.

“I sure hope that our leaders see that the war crimes taking place, the thousands of videos of maimed children coming into our phones, are changing the conscience of the American people, both within and outside of the military,” he said.

The self-immolation of Aaron Bushnell

Bettancourt said his turning point on the issue was the self-immolation of 25-year-old US Air Force member Aaron Bushnell. Bushnell set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in an apparent protest of the war.

Bettancourt left a Palestinian flag at a vigil for Bushnell.

While both airmen were seeking objector status, the process is not simple.

The pair must compile six essays explaining their belief system, and “From there, it goes up my leadership all the way to the secretary of the Air Force," Bettancourt explained. "So far, my leadership has been understanding and accommodating to my conscience.”

“One specific value that they try to instill in us is integrity,” Hebert said. “And the Air Force describes us as doing the right thing when nobody’s watching. For me, I think a lot of us are doing the wrong thing while everyone is watching.”