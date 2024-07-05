Hezbollah’s 'kinetic diplomacy' tries to exhaust Israel, does so very well

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news website Al Mayadeen reported that Hamas maintained its demands in the latest truce-hostage deal outline prepared with input from CIA Director William Burns and coordinated by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

According to the report, Hamas insists on a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing, the return of displaced people, and refuses to allow Israel to veto the release of Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences.

However, Hamas is reportedly showing flexibility on specific clauses to continue negotiations.

According to an earlier report by Al Akhbar, another Hezbollah-affiliated news site, the proposal differs from an earlier version.

The differences between the proposals have not been detailed, but the media source emphasized the “clear and unambiguous language” regarding a ceasefire. Smoke rises above the ground of northern Israel, after Hezbollah claimed it launched more than 200 rockets targeting Israeli military positions in northern Israel July 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The plan aims to establish sustainable calm during negotiations between stages of the deal.

It includes provisions for Israeli troop withdrawal from the Rafah Crossing area in cooperation with Egypt, contingent upon border management agreements, and with provisions that allow Israel only partial withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Hezbollah launches rocket barrage on Israel

Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched a barrage of 200 rockets and 20 drones against Israel on July 4 in an attempt to further tire Israeli forces and avenge the death of a top commander killed in a recent Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike.

Professor Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and the Misgav Institute, shared his analysis with The Media Line.

He emphasized that the connection between Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon needs to be addressed.

"Even if we reach an agreement with Hamas and get the hostages, there is a very high probability that this agreement will be breached in the second phase, maybe even in the first phase, and then we will find ourselves in another collision,” Michael explained.

He added that Israel must also prepare for another conflict with Hezbollah in the North. “The idea that they are still capable of threatening Israel and that Israel has a buffer zone in its territory cannot be tolerated anymore. To change the equation, we have to change the reality on the ground in South Lebanon, in a way that assures this region will not become a threat again. It can be reached by diplomatic agreement, but I'm very skeptical in this regard and do not believe there is an option to reach such an agreement.

"If we reach such an agreement, I'm sure this will be breached the day after signing. There is no robust peacekeeping force that can force Hezbollah to implement any agreement. We have to be realistic in this regard,” Michael said.

“Even if we reach a ceasefire in the North, it will be limited and not for a long time. I assume that, in this way or another and sooner than later, we will find ourselves at war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and even Iran might be directly involved.”

“There are three principles that Israel is insisting on. The first is that a ceasefire would only be a pause, not the war's end. The second is that the IDF will remain in strategic areas, including the Philadelphi Corridor. The third is that all the hostages will be returned, dead or alive,” he continued.

Michael noted that Hamas has its own demands: a ceasefire meaning the end of the war, full removal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, and guarantees that Israel will not pursue their leaders later. He said these demands are unacceptable to Israel because they would allow Hamas to remain the sovereign power in Gaza.

“I see enormous difficulties in bridging these gaps, and even if an agreement is reached, the gaps will remain. Therefore, I believe Hamas will breach the agreement. They also don’t plan to release the hostages at once; they want to release three per week, and if the negotiations don’t continue as they want, they’ll stop releasing the hostages. If this happens, then Israel will resume the war,” he said.

Hezbollah’s attack on Israel on July 4 is part of their “kinetic diplomacy,” and they claim they will stop it if Israel agrees to the ceasefire, and they will increase it if Israel retaliates.

“In a certain way, Israel is in Hezbollah's hands. Israel doesn't want to expand the war. Still, if we keep things as they are, Iran and its proxies will continue with this war of attrition in an attempt to exhaust Israeli military forces, economy, society, and morale. Unfortunately, they are doing an outstanding job. We need to change the game's rules, and it's better to do it sooner than later,” concluded Michael.