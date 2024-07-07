WATCH: IDF drones catch Hamas terrorists sleeping during shejeiya operations

Over the past week, soldiers from the Paratrooper Brigade operated in the Shejaia region in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported Sunday.

Footage from body cameras shows soldiers locating several weapons and eliminating terrorists in face-to-face encounters.

In one raid, soldiers encountered an armed terrorist squad and killed several terrorists at the scene.

Later, IDF soldiers identified several terrorists, including two who were sleeping, using a drone and eliminated them by firing tank shells and shooting at close range. During the clashes, seven armed terrorists were killed.

Additionally, Israel Air Force struck terrorists operating in a complex in the area of a school building in Gaza City, the IDF reported Sunday.

With proper intelligence

The strike was conducted based on IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence.

Additionally, the IDF attacked a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility embedded in the area of a school.

Earlier Sunday, Hamas telegram reported that anI sraeli airstrike in Gaza City killed the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of labor in the Palestinian enclave,Ehab al-Ghussein.

Al-Ghussein was killed along with three other people in the attack, according to the Civil Emergency Service. The IDF has yet to confirm this.