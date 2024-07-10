'They work day and night to keep us safe': NGOs provide aid to emergency response teams

In response to the reported recent increase in terror threats from Jenin and Tulkaram, the Lev HaSharon Regional Council is moving forward without waiting for the State's help to take action. They've expanded their rapid response teams and provided them with all the necessary equipment to protect the residents and their families.

The American nonprofit, Israel Friends, which was established after the terrorist attack by Hamas on Simchat Torah, mobilized to help the Council. Founded by a team with decades of experience in supply chain and logistics companies, their goal is to donate equipment and supplies for soldiers, civilian guards and rescue teams nationwide, thereby strengthening the Israeli homefront and saving as many Israeli lives as possible.

Israel Friends partners with World Zionist Organization and Civil Squads of Israel

According to its website, the organization has donated roughly 500 tons of equipment since the beginning of the war, with a combined value exceeding 26 million dollars. It operates in strategic partnership with some of the biggest nonprofit organizations, including the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and Civil Squads of Israel (CSI).

Civil Squads of Israel was founded by Nir Alon in response to October 7, when he was forced to protect his family from Hamas terrorists in the Gaza envelope. CSI's mission is to provide every at-risk community with the tactical equipment needed to defend themselves. To accomplish this, they work throughout the country to assist civilian guards and emergency response teams through providing protective equipment and training.

Over 200 protective vests given to rapid response teams

At a ceremony in Moshav Nitzani Oz, located 400 meters from Tulkarem, the organizations presented over 200 ceramic protective vests to the members of the emergency rapid response units in the Council's communities. These vests will be put into operational use this week.

Israel Friends plans to equip their rapid response units with additional accessories that will help maintain the security of their residents.

"After the terrible massacre that Israel’s citizens experienced last Simchat Torah, we feel fully committed to the safety of the residents. On Simchat Torah it was proven that the rapid response units are the protective first line of defense against terrorism and we will do everything to help them guard their communities," says the Israel Friends organization.

The diverse blend of volunteer backgrounds has allowed the organization to easily partner with the Israeli government, ministries, and army.

Israel Friends prioritizes border fence communities

"We are assisting in a wide range of initiatives designed to protect citizens and ensure that the brutal massacre that took place on October 7 doesn’t happen again,” said Kyle Blank, CEO of Israel Friends. “Strengthening the rapid response units in communities close to the border fence is a top priority.”

WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel recently made a statement reflecting on the lessons the organization has learned from the Iron Swords War regarding the importance of preparing for self-defense.

“Today, as part of the lessons of October 7, we understand the added value of establishing defense systems and the rapid response units, said Hagoel. “We have partnered with the Israel Friends organization - as a united force - from the beginning of the war to respond to immediate needs, helping to restore communities and for promoting defense readiness through the rapid response units."

Lev HaSharon Council calls for additional safety precautions

While threats of terrorism worsen in border villages, the Lev HaSharon Council has called for an increase in the “protective measures” for their rapid response units. Eli Eton, the head of the Lev HaSharon Council made a statement expressing gratitude for the nonprofits who work to protect Israeli civilians.

“I would like to thank the donors for their spirit of giving, the organizations Israel Friends, WZO and its CEO Yaakov Hagoel, and Civil Squads of Israel and their team Danny Buchen and Nir Alon,” said Eton. “A big thank you to the volunteers, thanks to whom we sleep better at night, they work day and night to keep us safe."