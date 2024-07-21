If Netanyahu needs our votes for hostage deal, we'll 'go all in,' National Unity MK says

National Unity MK Chili Tropper recently addressed his party's retirement from the government and a possible hostage deal in an interview on 103FM radio.

"As long as we felt decisions were made based on national considerations, we were there," Tropper stated. "We contributed to bringing the government and the prime minister to a plan that would bring back the hostages. The moment we realized they were undermining us and that political considerations were preferred over national ones, we could not continue to stay.

"On a principled level, certainly the threats of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to leave the coalition impacts a potential deal... I see that political considerations are preferred. If Netanyahu needs our votes inside the government for a plan to return the hostages, we will go all in. What do we gain from this? We gain 120 hostages returning home. This has both human and moral value."

Controversy over the haredi draft law

"We need to remind Rabbi Dov Lando, the head of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, that if there are no soldiers, there is no existence of the State of Israel. The ultra-Orthodox do not understand the depth of change in Israeli society. When Benny Gantz was defense minister, for the first time, he began enlisting ultra-Orthodox Jews and passed a law on Israeli service. Starting October 7, everything must be equal in the draft. As a religious person, I am outraged. There are so many religious fighters. [Protecting the country] is the most religious, moral, and humane duty."