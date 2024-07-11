'Failure to answer critical questions': Kibbutz Be'eri reacts to results of IDF Oct. 7 probe

Members of Kibbutz Be'eri, who were the first to hear about the findings from the first round of October 7 IDF probes, responded on Thursday with both appreciation and a call for further investigation into the events of the attack.

According to members of the kibbutz, the probe was thorough. It helped the kibbutz members understand "the depth and complexity of the events that occurred" during the devastating Hamas attacks that took place in October.

However, the kibbutz members also said the IDF "failed to answer critical questions" during the investigations.

Some of the questions still not answered in the probe, according to members of Be'eri, include, "Why did numerous military forces gathered at the gate of the kibbutz [on October 7] not enter for many long hours while the kibbutz was burning and its residents were crying out for help?"

"What caused the intelligence failure that allowed Hamas’s invasion plan, and how was the border fence breached without an immediate IDF response? Did the soldiers who arrived at the kibbutz understand that their primary goal was to protect civilians?" An Israeli flag flutters in front of the remains of a building, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 22, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Furthermore, kibbutz members demanded that the probe into the attacks continue and that there will be an "establishment of a state inquiry committee that will leave no stone unturned and examine the conduct of all involved parties."

"[The IDF] must provide us with answers that will allow us to begin to heal and draw practical conclusions for the future so that the unimaginable loss we experienced will never be experienced again by any other citizen so that we can rebuild our trust in the security forces, and so we can return to live in Be’eri with a sense of security."

Members of the kibbutz unable to forget the IDF faliure

In addition, the kibbutz members stated that they have strongly felt the IDF's failure since October 7.

"We feel the failure in the loss of our 101 members, our loved ones, and our family members, in the 11 members of the kibbutz still [kept capttive] in Gaza, part of the 120 who must return home; we see it in the destruction of the kibbutz and in being refugees in our own country for the past nine months," kibbutz members said.

Additionally, kibbutz members expressed their appreciation regarding the IDF taking responsibility and asking for forgiveness for "its absolute failure in protecting [them]."

"We see great importance in the IDF taking responsibility and admitting its absolute failure in protecting us and in asking for forgiveness for abandoning us for so many hours, during which we were under an unprecedentedly evil attack," members of the kibbutz said.

They also thanked "the heroism of security forces and volunteers who fought in Be'eri" on October 7.

To conclude, the members' statement added that "Kibbutz Be’eri demands the return of all the hostages and the immediate promotion of a deal to bring our members home. Action must be taken now so that they do not become the subject of another inquiry committee in nine months."