Hamas platoon commander Hossam Mansour eliminated in IAF strike

Mansour was a prominent member of the Hamas apparatus, and was involved in securing and transferring funds for terror purposes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 13, 2024 00:55
Hossam Mansour, a prominent Hamas member who was eliminated by the IDF, July 13, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hossam Mansour, a platoon commander in Hamas' Internal Security Forces, was eliminated, the IDF announced Saturday.

Hossam was an operative of Hamas' military wing, previously held a significant role in the Internal Security Forces, and took a substantial part in preserving and perpetuating Hamas' terror activities throughout the Gaza Strip.

Mansour was also one of the managers of the "Al-Khair" Foundation, which transferred funds to the terrorist organization under the guise of humanitarian activity, the IDF stated.

Mansour eliminated in precise IDF strike 

Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets were directed by IDF intelligence, and Mansour was eliminated.

In addition to his role in the apparatus, he took a significant and continuous part in the preservation and presence of Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip while undermining Israel's efforts in the area, the IDF noted.



