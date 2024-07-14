Did this Arab-Israeli influencer predict the assassination of Mohammed Deif?

Just four days ago, social Arab-Israeli media influencer Yoseph Haddad threatened supreme military commander Mohammed Deif and said that Israel would target him, as well as other terrorists.

Haddad, whose Reels video went viral, said, "Mohammad Deif, you are hiding like a mouse, just like every pathetic and cowardly Hamas member in the tunnels..." He added a threat, "Just as we reached your family, we will reach you too," he said, holding the passports of his wife and children.

"Please internalize: Every terrorist, from the biggest to the smallest, will end up in hell," he said.

The IDF targeted Hamas’s years-long and mythic supreme military commander, Deif, on Saturday in the al-Muwasi humanitarian zone near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

There are many signs that Deif could be dead, with additional signs coming in over the day on Saturday, but due to the long-range attack, the number of structures obscuring the area, the volume of casualties, and the many times Deif has been thought to be killed only to survive in the past, the situation is far from clear. The newest photo of Muhammed Deif (right) holding US dollars and a plastic cup of juice. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Saturday, Haddad shared a post on Facebook, stating "Hey Mohammad Deif, don't say I didn't warn you just this week that soon we will reach you... Inshallah, you are already in a thousand pieces in hell!"

Who is Haddad?

38-year-old Haddad is an Arab-Israeli journalist and CEO of the 'Together – Vouch for Each Other' association, which aims to connect Arab-Israeli society with broader Israeli society.

A social activist and pro-Israel advocate, he is known for his defense of Israel, both in media and as a former Israel Defense Forces soldier who was severely wounded in the 2006 Lebanon War.

He is recognized as a significant social media influencer and public figure in political advocacy.