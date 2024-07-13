IDF commences fresh assault in southern Gaza - reports

Reports indicated a heavy IDF assault on terrorists operating in southern Gaza commenced on Saturday morning.

Over the last hours, the Israel Air Force dropped heavy bombs on terror targets in the Khan Yunis area as ground forces commenced tactical maneuvers in the area, Walla reported.

According to Walla, Palestinian reports claimed that several individuals had been killed and dozens of others were wounded.

Some 20 people have been killed and over 120 others wounded in an Israeli attack on an area for displaced persons in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Y-Net cited Hamas radio as claiming.

Later, the Palestinian Authority state-run media outlet, Wafa, reported that over 50 had been killed and dozens others wounded as a result of IDF bombing in the Al-Mawasi area.

The IDF has yet to confirm operational activity in the area.

This is a developing story.