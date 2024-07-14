Hamas confirms Khan Yunis Brigade commander Rafa Salama killed – report

Commander of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa Salama, was killed during the targeted strike on Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammed Deif, Saudi media reported on Sunday, citing Hamas sources familiar with the subject.

Salama was by Deif's side, and according to the sources, his body was recovered and was buried immediately. The same sources stated that the search for additional victims from the attack was stopped at sunset and would resume in the morning. Meanwhile, the sources refused to confirm or deny whether Deif had been killed.

Yesterday, around noon, the IDF struck the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, targeting Deif and Salama. According to Palestinian reports, dozens were killed and wounded in the strike.

Security establishment estimates Deif was killed

Israel's security establishment estimated that it was most likely that Deif had indeed been killed because he was above ground and not in a tunnel. An image of Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas' military wing in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS)

Meanwhile, last night, the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Khalil al-Hayya, told the Qatari state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera that Deif had heard Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech and laughed at it.

According to Walla!, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) confirmed that the figure targeted above ground in Khan Yunis was none other than the number two wanted man in the Gaza Strip, Mohammed Deif.

Next to him, according to the precise intelligence received, was the commander of Khan Yunis, Rafa Salama, and others. The Air Force attacked while taking advantage of an opportunity where Deif was above ground and reported an accurate hit on the target.

According to the IDF, the attacked complex belonged to Salama and was registered in his name. The assessment in the IDF is that the elimination of Deif and Salameh will bring considerable pressure on Hamas.