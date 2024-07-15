IDF internal mess over October 7 probes erupts into chaos - analysis

It did not take long.

The IDF report on the Be'eri aspects of the October 7 disaster came out on Thursday and within days, all of the infighting within the military which sometimes has dissipated or been temporarily frozen, erupted into a full fledged volcano.

This is without even getting into all of the finger pointing at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet who are still not even entertaining being probed.

No, this is about the IDF field commanders who were criticized by the Be’eri probe, such as Shaldag commander “A,” being furious with: IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, with IDF intelligence, and with IDF Southern Command.

The field commanders who fought at Be'eri ask: How can you have put out the first report slamming us for small-ball situational tactical errors when we were in horrible unreal positions created by IDF intelligence’s failure to warn of the invasion and Halevi and IDF Southern Command’s failure to have enough troops defending the border?

IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari has addressed this issue, saying that Be'eri was handled by one of the most senior and most talented investigators, Maj. Gen. Mickey Edelstein, that because it was tactics it was easier to finish it sooner, and that issues related to Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram’s involvement in a controversial episode in Be'eri needed to be publicly resolved. Damaged houses are seen, following the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, November 28, 2023. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

But this is only half of the answer.

There were only a few sentences about the IDF intelligence and force posture failures in the Be'eri report.Further, those sentences were general and laconic and named no names. whereas the Shaldag commander and some other units were specifically named for making errors.

Allowing IDF intelligence more freedom than field combat fighters

Either this Be'eri report should not have named anyone until the IDF was ready to lay blame on specific intelligence and high command officials, and so it should have held those portions of the report until later, or it should have named some of the intelligence officials who failed, even if the rest of the intelligence report may need to wait another two months or so.

On that issue, there may be some logic in the Be'eri report being ready sooner, but if sooner means months as opposed to weeks, the main message is that Halevi and the IDF high command are letting IDF intelligence maneuver more than they allowed the Be'eri field combat fighters and commanders.

Many are questioning how that can be fair.

The latest fighting in the IDF is also about IDF Southern Command being furious with IDF intelligence and being worried about how Halevi will eventually treat them.

If Halevi and much of the high command were willing to leave lower field commanders out to dry, why might they not do the same to top IDF Southern Command officials?

Also, the latest blowup is about infighting within IDF intelligence.

The IDF intelligence analysis division and the Unit 8200 intelligence collection division are at war to lay more blame on the other for failing to foresee the Hamas invasion.

IDF intelligence analysis is slamming Unit 8200 for not passing on or being loud about all of its findings, such as the hundreds of Israeli SIM cards that lit up in Gaza on the eve of the invasion.

Unit 8200 is blasting IDF intelligence analysis, pointing out that they are a collecting unit, not the unit responsible for concluding whether war is coming.

Further, they say that the tone set by IDF intelligence analysis was to be dismissive of any evidence that Hamas could pose a threat.

Everyone wants the head of Unit 8200 Chief Brig. Gen. Yossi Sariel, who himself is trying to ride out the tide to finish his term in February 2025.

From Sariel’s perspective, the IDF came to him and asked him to rejoin the military after he had spent time making big bucks in the private sector.

Further, he would argue that IDF intelligence analysis sets the parameters for what intelligence to collect and what lens to view it from.

His critics would say that he was the most dismissive of Hamas of all and the most dismissive of needing ground troops, believing he and his unit had ultimate supremacy in knowing everything and anything that Hamas might be trying to do with their fancy technological collection means.

There is also fighting between outgoing IDF intelligence chief Aharon Haliva and incoming chief Shlomi Binder.This fighting also overlaps between Haliva versus Halevi.

Haliva of course wants to preserve his legacy as much as possible and place the blame on missing Hamas’s invasion on the entire system for a decade for believing Hamas was deterred and could be contained.

Halevi may be more ready to drop more personal blame on Haliva – which incidentally might lead to less blame placed on him and his legacy.

There have already been indications that Haliva may hold onto his role more than expected to prevent Binder from having a decisive say in the IDF intelligence probe conclusions.

Haliva announced his resignation in April, and Binder was appointed in May, such that it makes little sense that Haliva has not fully stepped down in mid-July and there is still no set date for him to do so.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Binder may have played a larger role in the IDF's October 7 failure in his role as number two in the IDF Operations Command, with Halevi needing to consider whether Binder can still get the top intelligence job.

So far Halevi has stayed loyal to Binder in public, but the ongoing delay of Binder taking on his role continues to raise red flags.

There are also accusations that Binder has frozen appointments within IDF intelligence because he intends to clean the house once he does enter the role.

The IDF responded that no IDF intelligence analysis or Unit 8200 appointments had been frozen. It added that Unit 8200 has had major achievements during the war in Gaza, acknowledging that the unit was “part of the failure which is currently being probed.”

Further, the IDF said that Sariel will take public and personal responsibility for his role in the October 7 failure at some undefined point in the future – though it would seem that it will not be sooner than around two or more months from now.

Meanwhile, only one official from the Shin Bet has resigned – “A” the commander of Shin Bet Southern Command – and he only resigned around two weeks ago, his resignation was not announced officially by the Shin Bet, and when questioned about it, the agency presented the situation as his having finished a three year term and taking “collective” responsibility.

Moreover, sources indicated to the Jerusalem Post that the Shin Bet may be nowhere near a point where it would publish its findings.

Throughout the last several months, it has seemed that both Halevi and the Shin Bet are frustrated with Netanyahu’s refusal to have himself probed and that they have been slowing probes of their organizations with the hope that time will force the prime minister to get in line with the rest of the top officials being investigated.

In the meantime, many say that until Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar step down, the ferocious winds turning portions of the defense establishment against each other will not subside.