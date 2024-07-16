Hostage families launch funding campaign to follow Netanyahu to US

Hostages' family members announced on Tuesday the launch of a funding campaign to enable them to fly to the US at the same time as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of hostage Yoram Metzger, said in a video, "Representatives of the Begin Group are going to the US this coming Saturday. We will not let Netanyahu set his false narrative in the international media. We must make our voice heard, be a counter there against him, and remind him that there is a need to sign a deal, stop the war, and return the hostages home."

In an additional video, Yehuda Cohen, father of hostage Nimrod Cohen, stated, “We in the Begin group want to go on a delegation to the US to call for a deal now, to call on Netanyahu to sign a deal now.”

Danny Elgarat, whose brother Itzhak is held in Gaza captivity, said in a separate video, “We are readying for the Prime Minister’s visit to the US and urgently need your donations so that we will be able to carry out this visit. We ask that each person donates however much they are able so that our decisive and unequivocal voice will reach Congress, and we will be able to implement the deal and the return of the hostages home in the end.”

Protests to be held across the country

In parallel, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Tuesday it would hold protests across the country on Wednesday under the banner “first a deal, travel after,” calling on the prime minister to ensure a hostage deal before his trip to the US. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu will address a special joint session of Congress on his visit to Washington, as he did last time he was in the US capital. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

The call against Netanyahu’s trip to Congress comes amid further demonstrations calling for the return of the hostages. Last week, mothers of hostages called on the Knesset to cancel its planned recess as long as the hostages are still being detained in Gaza.

The group calling for the cancellation of the released a statement at the time which read, "While 120 members of the Knesset will go on vacation in a week, there are 120 hostages in Hamas captivity who have been yearning to be free for more than nine months. There is a deal on the table, and we demand from the government and its leader not to torpedo the opportunity to bring them home again.

"This is not your time to rest and certainly not to go on vacation. It's your time to do everything to make sure 120 hostages go free in the deal - now," the statement added.

Eve Young contributed to this report.