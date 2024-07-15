Yair Golan: Israeli struggle against gov. must move to 'streets' as Knesset enters recess

The Knesset on July 28 will officially recess for nearly three months, and the struggle to topple the government will therefore move from the Knesset to the streets, Democrats chairman Yair Golan said in a statement to the media on Monday. Democrats is the new name for the merged left-wing parties Labor and Meretz.

"The salvation and recovery will not come from the Knesset – it will come from the people," Golan said.

"Every Israeli citizen understands that a hostage deal will dismantle Netanyahu's government. He prefers [far-right ministers] Ben-Gvir and Smotrich to them [the hostages]," Golan said. "This is the time for solidarity in the streets. If we do not hit the streets with force, together and now, the abandonment of our brothers and sisters will continue," Golan said.

Democracy Square in Tel Aviv in preparation for this evening's elections now protest. (credit: Omer Yelin)

Golan, along with Democrats MKs Gilad Kariv and Na'ama Lazimi, have been active in protests against the government and in favor of a hostage deal. In an interview at a conference hosted by the economic newspaper Calcalist earlier on Monday, Golan said that there were three methods to pressure the government – protests, strikes, and "civil disobedience."

Golan stresses non-violent protests

Golan stressed that the protests should "never become violent."

In other opposition news on Monday, the Yesh Atid party put forward a bill to disperse the Knesset, which would send the country to an election. The bill is scheduled to come up for a preliminary vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday. However, according to Knesset protocol, if the bill fails, the opposition will not be able to bring it up for another six months – and without a majority, Yesh Atid is likely to retract it.