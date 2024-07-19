Washington Post branded ‘thoughtless’ over tweet on hostage’s parents

Jewish organizations and figures slammed the Washington Post on Friday for an X post, and accompanying article, on the parents of hostage Omer Neutra.

In a social media post sharing an article on Neutra’s parents, the Washington Post wrote “Omer Neutra has been missing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. When his parents speak publicly, they don’t talk about Israel’s assault on Gaza that has killed over 38,000 Palestinians according to local officials. Experts have warned of looming famine.”

The Washington Post later deleted the post, sharing “A previous post referencing the below story was unacceptable and did not meet our editorial standards, and The Post has deleted it. The reporter of the story was not involved in crafting the tweet. We have taken the appropriate action regarding this incident. https://wapo.st/3zZ6Lwz”

The site posted about the article again, this time writing "Omer Neutra, an American hostage in the Israel-Hamas war, has been missing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. His parents have mounted a relentless effort to get him released, speaking to anyone who might be able to support their cause."

They added, “We’ve deleted a previous tweet for this story that mischaracterized the efforts of Neutra’s parents.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, sharing a screenshot of the post, wrote “Are you kidding me, @washingtonpost? You may have deleted the post, but the thoughtless characterization of Omer Neutra's parents - who have spent the last 287 days not knowing the fate of their son after he was kidnapped by terrorists on Oct 7 - remains in your article.

“In what world did anyone find it acceptable to publish in the first place?

“And to add insult to injury, the article cites "local officials," aka the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas - the terror organization that launched the barbaric 10/7 massacre that led to the ongoing war.”

The American Jewish Committee also commented on the X post, stating “The parents of Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra have one goal: TRYING TO FREE THEIR SON from Hamas captivity. That's all they need to say. How could this tweet have been posted? Shame on @WashingtonPost for calling the Neutra’s morality into question.”

Israel’s embassy to the United States also took issue with the post, sharing on X “Even after updating their offensively misleading tweet, @washingtonpost still insisted on saying that 22-year-old American hostage, Omer Neutra, has been "MISSING" since October 7th. This isn't a game of hide and seek. Omer was KIDNAPPED to GAZA by HAMAS TERRORISTS and has been held captive in unimaginable conditions for over 9 months.”

About the Washington Post article

While the social media post claimed that Neutra is “missing,” the article did acknowledge that he was taken hostage but did not mention that it was Hamas terrorists who abducted him.

The article explicitly mentioned Neutra’s parents, Orna and Ronen, “The couple declined to discuss their own political affiliations, saying it’s irrelevant.”

The author also charged that both Orna and Ronen “don’t talk about the ferocity of Israel’s counterattack, which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians and left nearly 90,000 injured” when they speak publicly. The author attributed this figure to the Gaza health ministry, failing to mention its affiliation with Hamas.

What’s happening in Gaza is “horrible,” Orna told the Washington Post, while asserting that Hamas could end it by releasing the hostages. Ronen shared Orna’s belief, telling the Post Hamas is “not only holding hostage our son, they’re also holding hostage the people of Gaza.”

Omer Neutra

Neutra, 22, is an American-Israeli who deferred his college admission to Binghamton University to join the IDF.

Neutra was working as a tank commander on October 7, and his family had not heard from him since the day before the attack.

Born in New York only a month after September 11, Orna told Republican National Conference attendees how, during her pregnancy, she was “just trying to get him out of harm’s way. And it’s just insane that 23 years later, he was caught in this vile terrorist attack.”