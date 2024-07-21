IDF begins vaccinating soldiers in Gaza against polio

Following reports of the presence of the polio virus in the Gaza Strip, the IDF carried out sampling tests in various areas where remnants of the polio virus were discovered through drinking or mouth contact with contaminated water.

Following the findings, the IDF decided, in coordination with the health ministry, to vaccinate the ground troops against the virus to maintain the health of IDF soldiers and Israeli citizens.

The Technological and Logistics Directorate began a broad vaccination operation for all the regular and reserve maneuvering forces. The vaccinations were to be carried out gradually. In addition, the troops were instructed to carry out actions to maintain personal hygiene.

The IDF emphasized that a soldier who does not want to be vaccinated will not be required to do so.

Alongside the vaccination operation for soldiers, the IDF is working with various organizations to introduce vaccines intended for the population in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the war, with the cooperation of international organizations, approximately 300,000 polio vaccines have been introduced into the Gaza Strip, which is enough for over a million Gazan citizens. Palestinians at the site of an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 17, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

These days, the head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj.-Gen. Rasan Elian is in contact with the international community to allow the introduction of additional polio vaccine doses to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

What is polio?

Polio is an infectious disease caused by an intestinal virus called polio, which belongs to the "enterovirus" family of viruses that enter the body through the mouth and are excreted in the feces.

How was the virus found?

The health ministry monitors Israel's sewage systems to detect infectious diseases, including COVID-19. High levels of the polio virus have not been detected since the last outbreak in 2013.

In 2022, a number of cases of polio infection were discovered in the Jerusalem area among the ultra-Orthodox population who do not get vaccinated, following which the health ministry began supplementing vaccinations.

However, according to the latest data, vaccination coverage in Israel is not hermetic, and there are still populations that are not vaccinated, mainly in the areas of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and the Bedouin sector.

Who is in danger of being infected?

Those who are not vaccinated, including babies who have not yet had time to be vaccinated, people with Immunodeficiency, and those who have been vaccinated in the past, and the vaccination in their bodies has weakened for various reasons.

What is the difference between a polio carrier and a polio patient?

A person can be vaccinated but can be infected and even infect other people without getting the disease himself. A patient is someone who, as a result of the disease, suffers from polio. Only one in a thousand infected people will get the disease itself.

How does one get infected by polio?

The virus enters the body through the mouth of fecal secretions found in food or contaminated hands.

What are the symptoms?

In more than 90% of cases of infection, the virus will not cause any symptoms. About 10% of cases have transient symptoms, including high fever, headaches and muscle weakness. In one percent of cases, the virus penetrates the nervous system and causes paralysis, usually in the legs. In even rarer cases, the virus causes paralysis of the respiratory muscles and death.

How can infection be prevented?

The most effective way is vaccination. Another important measure is washing hands with soap and water for about a minute after leaving the toilet, before touching food, and after changing the baby's diapers.

What vaccines exist in Israel against polio?

There are two types. The first, an inactivated vaccine called IPV that is given at the ages of two months, four months, six months, one year and in the second grade. In case of an outbreak, a live attenuated vaccine called OPV is also given in two oral drops. In Israel, even though virus remains were found in the sewage water in Gaza, there is no outbreak. It is not possible to vaccinate a baby prior to two months.

Who will be vaccinated now?

The IDF and the health ministry decided to vaccinate only the regular and reserve soldiers entering Gaza. Families of combatants in Gaza do not need to be vaccinated.

My son is a combat soldier and received the polio vaccine. Should the family members be careful?

No, the vaccine he received contains virus particles that do not cause a disease.

What are the side effects of the vaccine?

The side effects, if any, are mild and pass within a few hours to days, and include, if any, pain or redness in the injection area, slight fever, and fatigue.

Is it possible to get vaccinated privately for a fee?

No, and there is no need for it. The health ministry provides the vaccines free of charge to anyone who has not yet been vaccinated.

I fear the polio vaccine in my body has weakened, should I be vaccinated?

In exceptional cases, the level of anti-polio antibodies in the body can be checked with a blood test called "polio serology." However, the test is not required by law, and there is no outbreak of the polio epidemic in Israel.

Should water be boiled?

There are no instructions for boiling the water, it is safe to drink in the territories of the State of Israel. Furthermore, the virus is usually found in sewage and not in drinking water.