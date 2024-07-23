IDF Maglan raid unit eliminates multiple terrorists hiding behind fridge in residential building

In a recent operation in the Gaza Strip, the Maglan raid unit, led by Captain G., eliminated several terrorists who were hiding behind a fridge underneath a residential building in Khan Yunis, the IDF reported on Monday.

In a recent operation to clear the southern area of the Khan Yunis, the forces were divided into two teams to search different floors of a targeted building. Once the soldiers arrived at a courtyard, they were suddenly attacked.

According to the IDF, the team quickly assessed the situation, identified the source of the attack, and found a hidden basement behind a refrigerator, they threw a grenade and continued their operation, successfully neutralizing the first terrorist.

"We gained operational control, but it's still unclear how many terrorists are there. I start assessing risks and figuring out what to do," said Captain G. "An attack helicopter won't help since the terrorists are underground. The building might collapse, but it’s not certain they will be neutralized."

Simultaneously, drones were monitoring the terrorists, who continued to shoot at the soldiers in the courtyard. Understanding that traditional methods of approaching the situation were not an option, Captain G quickly decided to create an additional entry point, and shortly after the terrorist was eliminated, the IDF reported.

"The team commander approached the entry point, and within seconds, a burst of gunfire was directed at him from inside," the IDF cited a Maglan platoon commander from the operation. "An injured fighter throws a grenade towards the terrorist, and the rest of the team begins evacuating their comrade, at a speed I haven't seen before."

Extended operation to defeat terrorists

After eliminating the second terrorist, the commando forces decided to create an additional entry point into the storage facility where another terrorist was located, the IDF stated. To achieve that, the soldiers used drones to confuse him and avoid risking the soldiers’s safety. Maglan raid unit soldiers in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The operation, that began during daylight and extended into the night. The fighters deployed four drones with large flashlights, allowing them to identify openings at the compound’s far side, through which they managed to approach the terrorist from behind. Shortly after they were able to confirm the terrorist’s death, according to the IDF.

"The next day," the Maglan platoon commander began describing, "we discovered two more terrorists we had neutralized in the same battle, a living area, a large arsenal, and combat gear and equipment - all while a residential building was above us."

"We learn a lot from this fighting," notes Captain G. "You practice the terrain, improve your real-time thinking, learn new tactics every day, and most importantly, understand how to be a better commander for your fighters."