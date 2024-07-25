Netanyahu's top diplomatic emissary exploring proposals for post-war Gaza with US, UAE - report

A top diplomatic emissary for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been exploring innovative proposals for a post-war Gaza Strip with the United States and the United Arab Emirates, according to an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Tuesday.

The story, labeled as an op-ed, reports that a “reformed” Palestinian Authority in inviting "Arab and European countries provide forces under a 'stabilization mandate' in Gaza" was being discussed." An Emirati proposal also said that the PA could solicit military and intelligence support from a range of countries.

Another proposal by the Emiratis was that the PA would become a recognized governing authority and would be able to "invite international partners to support security and humanitarian aid in Gaza during a 'stabilization mandate' that might last up to a year," according to the report.

The participants reportedly held talks in Abu Dhabi last week hosted by Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the op-ed said. Those in attendance were Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Middle East policy director for the US Security Council, Brett McGurk. Other Arab, US, and Israeli officials who shared details on the meetings requested anonymity in the Washington Post report.

The idea for the meetings was suggested by the Emirati officials, the op-ed said, with one official saying they convened the meetings due to their frustration "by the lack of creative thinking about post-war Gaza." The officials had suggested former PA prime minister Salam Fayyad as a leader of the reform effort, to which Israeli officials said they are willing to accept him. Palestinians leave Rafah, in fear of an Israeli military operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip, February 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The Post op-ed lists the UAE's white paper as follows: The "reformed" PA in Gaza would issue its invitation to security providers, and Israel would agree not to undermine this Gaza effort by initiating controversial policies in the West Bank that could create tensions.

International presence in Gaza

The Emiratis hope the US could help lead a path to Palestinian statehood, even if Israel would not be on board.

The Post writes of sector by sector, from north to south, zones in Gaza would be backed by internationally supported security, similar to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's proposal for security "bubbles." Netanyahu rejected this proposal, but Dermer has hinted to possibilities of behind open to a rebranded version of the plan.

The UAE has increased its role in Gaza through a hospital it established and other humanitarian aid. The Emiratis have found a network of supporters of former PA official in Gaza Mohammed Dahlan who has resided in Abu Dhabi since Hamas seized power. The UAE, according to The Post, hopes Dahlan could do some behind-the-scenes work.