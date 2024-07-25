IDF uncovers bodies of five Gaza hostages in Khan Yunis

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced early Thursday morning that troops had recovered in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday five bodies of hostages.

The hostages are Maya Goren, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, Staff-Sergeant Tomer Achimas, Oren Goldin, and Warrant Officer (res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz.

The joint operation was conducted based on precise intelligence information obtained, among other things, from Shin Bet investigations of terrorists, the military said.

According to Israeli media reports on Thursday, a soldier who took part in the operation and uploaded footage onto TikTok of himself with the hostages' bodies is set to be punished.

Nir Oz mourns Maya Goren, Kibbutz kindergarten teacher

Maya Goren, 56, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7. In December, it was announced she had been killed on October 7. Her husband, Avner, was also murdered on that day. The couple left behind four children: Asif, Bar, Gal, and Dekel. Kibbutz Nir Oz after the massacre (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Kibbutz Nir Oz issued a statement, saying, "After over nine months, she was brought back home for burial.""She will be buried next to her husband Avner Goren, who was murdered on October 7."

Maya worked as a kindergaden teacher, she was "a diligent and dedicated caregiver and lovingly cared for the children of the kibbutz for many years," the Kibbutz added.

Kiril Brodski 'dreamed of a military career'

Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, from Ramat Gan, was killed while fighting on October 7 near Kibbutz Nirim.

In November, it was announced that Brodski had been killed on October 7 and that his body had been kidnapped to Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated, "he was a good and pleasant boy. Kiril studied sports and dreamed of a military career."

Although his body was in Gaza, his family held a funeral for him on November 29.

Fighter Tomer Yaakov Ahimas

Staff Sergeant Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, from Lehavim, was killed in battle in Nirim on October 7.

In November, it was announced that he had been killed on October 7, and his body had been kidnapped to Gaza.

Ahimas fought alongside Brodski in Nirim. After his death, he was elevated to the rank of St.-Sgt.

His funeral is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Lehavim cemetery.

In November, it was announced that he was killed on October 7 and that his body had been kidnapped into Gaza.

Elad Arazi, head of the Lehavim local council, stated regarding Ahimas, "Tomer, our beloved friend, son of Lehavim, fell in a heroic battle in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7." A house at Kibbutz Nirim burned on October 7 in the Hamas attack. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Oren Goldin, member of Nir Yitzhak's emergency standby squad

Oren Goldin, 33, a member of the Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak's emergency standby squad, was killed on October 7.

Three additional members of the kibbutz's standby squad were kidnapped alongside Goldin.

The kibbutz issued a statement noting Goldin's bravery on October 7. "Oren was the first to leave that dark morning, even before we knew how serious the danger was outside."

Goldin was married to Oshrit and was the father of two-year-old twins.

Kibbutz mourns eductor Ravid Aryeh Katz

Warrant Officer (res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz, 51, from Nir Oz, was killed on October 7.

In November, it was announced that he had been killed on October 7, and his body had been kidnapped to Gaza.

In a statement, Kibbutz Nir Oz said Katz was "An educator who worked for years with various youth, from youth movements to at-risk youth. He was a lover of people and peace."

Katz was married to Revital and was the father of three: Shachar, Shira, and Alma.