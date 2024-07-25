Underground tunnels and Humanitarian zones: IDF's recovery of Gaza hostage bodies

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced early Thursday morning that troops had recovered five bodies of hostages on Wednesday from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and returned them to Israel.

The hostages are Maya Goren, Sgt. Kiril Brodski, Staff-Sergeant Tomer Achimas, Oren Goldin, and Warrant Officer (res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz.

The joint operation in Khan Yunis was conducted based on Shin Bet interrogations of terrorists and other precise intelligence information, the military said.

Recovering the dead hostages’ bodies was a pre-planned secret goal of the recent reinvasion of Khan Yunis, which started on Monday, after having first invaded Khan Yunis back on December 1 and then withdrawn on April 7.

The IDF said that its intelligence units were working with the Shin Bet for weeks on the exact location and planning for an operation to recover the bodies.

IDF locate an underground shaft with a tunnel that held the bodies of the five hostages on July 25, 2024.

The tunnel where the body of five hostage were located. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Eventually, late Tuesday night, the IDF discovered a tunnel in a humanitarian zone within Khan Yunis (in a general area that Hamas was using to hide behind human shields).

The Yahalom tunnel unit spent 12 hours digging and then exploring the tunnel and found that it extended for 200 meters and ran 20 meters deep with a number of rooms, with the bodies of the dead hostages located in one of those rooms.

Despite the finding of the tunnel occurring as part of the reinvasion, Hamas forces had already fled the area by the time IDF forces arrived, such that there was no gunfight to take control of the tunnel area.

In a related development, an IDF reservist soldier filmed himself with the bodies of hostages found near Khan Yunis and posted the video on the social media platform TikTok on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the IDF announced that he had been court-martialled and sentenced to 10 days low-grade IDF detention following which he would be permanently expelled from reservist duty.

The bodies of rescued in the operation

Maya Goren, 56, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7. In December, it was announced that she had been killed on that day. Her husband, Avner, was also murdered on October 7. The couple left behind four children: Asif, Bar, Gal, and Dekel.

Kibbutz Nir Oz issued a statement, saying, "After over nine months, she was brought back home for burial." "She will be buried next to her husband Avner Goren, who was murdered on October 7."

Maya, who worked as a kindergarten teacher, was "a diligent and dedicated caregiver and lovingly cared for the children of the kibbutz for many years," the Kibbutz added.

Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, from Ramat Gan, was killed while fighting on October 7 near Kibbutz Nirim.

In November, it was announced that Brodski had been killed on October 7 and that his body had been kidnapped to Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said of Brodski, "he was a good and pleasant boy. Kiril studied sports and dreamed of a military career."

Although his body was in Gaza, his family held a funeral for him on November 29.

Staff Sergeant Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, from Lehavim, was killed in battle in Nirim on October 7.

In November, it was announced that he had been killed on October 7, and his body had been kidnapped to Gaza.

Ahimas fought alongside Brodski in Nirim, and the two of them fought alongside their now deceased commander, IDF Col. Assaf Hamami, whose body is still being held by Hamas. After his death, Ahimas was elevated to the rank of St.-Sgt.

His funeral is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Lehavim cemetery.

Elad Arazi, head of the Lehavim local council, stated on Thursday regarding Ahimas, "Tomer, our beloved friend, son of Lehavim, fell in a heroic battle in Kibbutz Nirim on October 7."

Oren Goldin, 33, a member of the Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak's emergency standby squad, was killed on October 7.

Three additional members of the kibbutz's standby squad were kidnapped alongside Goldin.

The kibbutz issued a statement noting Goldin's bravery on October 7. "Oren was the first to leave that dark morning, even before we knew how serious the danger was outside."

Goldin was married to Oshrit and was the father of two-year-old twins.

Warrant Officer (res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz, 51, from Nir Oz, was killed on October 7.

In November, it was announced that he had been killed on October 7, and his body had been kidnapped to Gaza.

In a statement, Kibbutz Nir Oz said Katz was "An educator who worked for years with various youth, from youth movements to at-risk youth. He was a lover of people and peace."

Katz was married to Revital and was the father of three: Shachar, Shira, and Alma.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently in the US for his Congress speech and meetings with top US officials, posted his response to the rescue operation on X formally Twitter, saying that he and his wife, Sarah, feel the pain of the families.

He also thanked the IDF and the Shin Bet "for the determined action that succeeded in bringing them” for burial in Israel.

"We are committed to our sacred mission: to return all our loved one’s home, both alive and dead," the post concluded.