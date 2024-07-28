Fuld family files landmark US court case against the PLO over ‘Pay for Slay'

The Fuld family has filed a landmark case in the United States against the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) for their role in the murder of Ari Fuld, an American-Israeli killed by a Palestinian terrorist in 2018. The case, dismissed twice by a Southern District court and the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, is now on track to reach the US Supreme Court. Samuel Silverman, an attorney at Silverman Law Firm PLLC, the legal firm representing Fuld’s family and estate in the lawsuit, explained that the case aims to compensate for Fuld and his family’s suffering while also serving as a message to sponsors of terrorism. “Our goal is to set a precedent that holds the PLO accountable for their [financial] support of terrorism, ensuring justice for victims like Ari Fuld,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

On September 16, 2018, Khalil Jabarin, a teenaged Palestinian terrorist , armed with a knife typically used for animal slaughter, ambushed Ari Fuld outside a supermarket in Gush Etzion, stabbing him in the upper back. Despite being fatally wounded, Fuld managed to chase and shoot at his attacker before succumbing to his injuries, saving the lives of other potential victims in the area. He left behind his wife, Miriam, and four children.Jabarin is currently serving a life sentence in an Israeli prison. Since the attack, his family has received a monthly stipend as part of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) practice of financially rewarding those who kill and wound Israelis. The amount will increase the longer Jabarin remains in jail, according to the PA’s standard pay scale.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas. (credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/POOL/REUTERS) Building a case against the PLO is difficult because, unlike Iran and Syria, it is not a designated State Sponsor of Terrorism, and therefore, cannot be sued under more common legal channels such as the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA). This program, formally known as the Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund, is a fund operated by the PLO that pays monthly cash stipends to the families of Palestinians killed, injured, or imprisoned while carrying out violence against Israelis.

The biggest challenge in anti-terrorism cases

THE BIGGEST challenge in anti-terrorism cases is jurisdiction, especially since most incidents occur outside the US. The PJVTA closes that hurdle, automatically subjecting the PLO to US courts if they make such payments. “If they [the PLO or PA] pay any terrorists or their families after April 2020, then they are subject to the jurisdiction of the courts in the United States,” Silverman explained to the Post. “We grabbed onto that parameter, waited 120 days, and were basically the first ones to file under that act.” Despite obstacles, the case has garnered support from dozens of bipartisan senators, congressmen, and other officials, including former FBI director Louis Freeh and significant figures like those involved in the 1981 Iran hostage negotiations and preeminent Constitutional Law Scholars. Notably, four judges in the Second Circuit dissented from the court’s denial of an en banc hearing at the Second Circuit. Judge Steven Menashi (joined by Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Judges Richard Sullivan and Michael Park) identified this case as one of “exceptional importance,” stating that the Second Circuit’s ruling not only undermines the Anti-Terrorism Act but also restricts Congress’s power to address extraterritorial events, posing a threat to national security and foreign affairs. Silverman made a point of thanking the amici who supported the Fuld’s at the Second Circuit, and expressed hope that they will continue their support of the Supreme Court petition and hearing. “I’d also like to thank the Department of Justice, the Attorney General, the Honorable Merrick Garland, and [US] President [Joe] Biden’s administration for standing behind the constitutionality of this case,” he noted, “as well as [former] President Trump’s administration for their support in enacting this law.” “On the legislative side, I want to express gratitude to bipartisan supporters like Chuck Grassley and Jerry Nadler, as well as other senators and congressmen, including Lee Zeldin.” “I am humbled to work alongside co-counsel Jeff Fleischman, as well as Allon Kedem and Kent Yalowitz [of Arnold & Porter],” he added. The family recently filed a petition for certiorari, asking the Supreme Court to hear the case. “We believe this case is a landmark in both terrorism law and constitutional law,” Silverman said. “It could be taught in law schools for years. If the Supreme Court takes the case and rules in our favor, it would set a precedent for consent-based jurisdiction and affirm its constitutionality, allowing more jurisdiction in terrorism cases.”

A significant victory for terror victims

IF DEEMED constitutional, the case would return to the Southern District, continuing without the major roadblocks faced thus far. “This would be a significant victory, not just for us, but for other victims of terror resulting from ‘Pay for Slay’ policies,” Silverman said. “If this court case sets a precedent, it’s a step forward,” Miriam Fuld told The Jerusalem Post. “Terrorists aim to cause fear and death; they’re educated from day one to hate and die. We’re fighting this battle through legal channels and in government. Nothing will bring Ari back, but if we can prevent any additional money from going towards terrorism, it is a win for us. Anything we confiscate prevents more terror, death, and destruction. That’s a small victory in Ari’s honor.” “Ari would always get off the plane in Israel, drop to the ground on the tarmac, and kiss the earth,” Miriam continued. “There was this incredible power he felt from Israel, from our land and roots. To me, this whole court case is doing exactly that – protecting us, protecting Israel, and safeguarding future victims and generations. “There’s a cynical part of my brain that thinks, ‘Do we really believe it won’t happen again tomorrow?’ It makes me angry and deeply sad – look how many lives we’ve lost – and continue to lose – since Ari’s murder, and the cycle continues.’ People mention that we’ve endured this for longer, but that doesn’t bring comfort – it only adds to the sadness, knowing that more families are now experiencing this trauma and heartache that we live with daily, and it will just keep happening.” However, Miriam is determined to keep fighting, for Ari’s sake, for her children, and for all victims of terror.“This is our lot in life; it’s the history of the Jews,” she said. “We have no choice but to figure out a way to keep going. I guess this is our way of doing it, fighting in our own way – fighting for truth, fighting for justice, and fighting for life.”