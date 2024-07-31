Satisfaction, but no joy, in Haniyeh's demise - comment

How does a Jew mark the demise of an arch-enemy who was bent on his annihilation?

The news Wednesday morning that Hamas strongman Ismail Haniyeh had met his demise in an alleged precision attack while he slept in his room in Tehran certainly made the morning a little brighter.

But, there was no immediate impulse to head to the town square to pass out hard candy or freshly baked sweet treats, like we’ve seen our neighbors do time and time again after innocent Israelis are killed in terror attacks.

There was just the muted sense that Haniyeh, who was seen celebrating while watching the atrocities of October 7 unfold, was the justified recipient of righteous karma – he was meant to pay for his sins.

Even though Israel didn’t claim responsibility, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave orders (which weren’t honored) to his cabinet’s ministers to refrain from talking/tweeting/issuing statements about it, we all knew Israel was behind it. Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a memorial service for three Hamas militants killed in an bombing in Gaza City on September 2, 2019. (credit: HASSAN JEDI/FLASH90)

Just like Monday’s rubout of Nasrallah’s top Hezbollah crony, Fuad Shukr - who Israel did take credit for - the Haniyeh hit had all the earmarks of a secret operation, the kind of which only the Israel the world knows from ‘Fauda’ can pull off.

Together with the targeting last month of Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, it almost recalls the pivotal scene at the end of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic The Godfather, when Michael Corleone eliminates all of his rivals at one time.

Except, this isn’t the movies or TV – it’s real life that has serious implications for all of us.

Israel’s leaders, from the prime minister and defense minister to the chief of staff, have declared, from the war’s outset, that the leaders who perpetrated October 7 and who have aided and abetted since then are all targets and would be eliminated.

So, nobody should be surprised when it happens. Whether it will deter Hezbollah’s aggression against Israel or bring Hamas to its knees and lead to a ceasefire that will enable the remaining hostages to return home remains to be seen.

A day of temporary satisfaction

But any peace-loving person shouldn’t shed any tears about there being two fewer bloodthirsty killers on the loose in the region. We can feel comforted knowing that Israel can reach far and wide to track down its enemies (although we had more trouble with defending our own borders on October 7).

The internet-sphere was full of memes mocking Haniyeh and Iran for allowing its revered guest to be killed right under its eyes. But there were no parades in the streets, no fireworks in the sky, and no dancing in office buildings. That's not the Jewish way to rejoice in death.

Although the goals of Haniyeh and Shukr were to kill as many Jews as possible, the aims of Israel and its fighting forces were to defend its citizens and stop all those who were in the way.

It was a day of temporary satisfaction, not of joy. That, we’ll save for the day the hostages come home.