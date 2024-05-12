Jerusalem hosts 'Living Museum' on Independence Day to honor Oct. 7 victims

Jerusalem, renowned for its rich historical tapestry, is set to host a poignant "living museum" event on Tuesday, commemorating Independence Day by paying tribute to Israel's heroes and pivotal moments in its recent past.

The event, scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the city center, promises an immersive experience, blending reenactments, music, and remembrance in honor of those who have shaped the nation's destiny.

A homage to the memory of those lost on October 7

This year's event holds special significance as it pays homage to the memory of those tragically lost on October 7, alongside fallen IDF soldiers and the countless Israelis displaced from their homes, echoing the theme of resilience in the face of adversity.

With solemnity and reverence, attendees will unite in honoring the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

From 3 p.m. through to 7 p.m., the event will feature a series of reenactments of historic moments that shaped Israel's identity. ISRAELI FLAGS flap in the wind on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and Temple Mount. (credit: OLIVER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Audiences will witness portrayals of legendary figures such as Henrietta Szold, Hannah Senesh, and Geula Cohen alongside dramatizations of the bravery exhibited by paratroopers during the Six-Day War and the daring exploits of underground heroes.

Actors, singers, musicians, and dancers will bring these stories to life at various iconic locations, including Safra Square, the Russian Compound, the Magistrate Court building, and the Museum of Underground Prisoners.

The day culminates in a stirring closing show from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Safra Square, titled "We Have No Other Country." The renowned "Gevatron" choir will be joined by esteemed artists Gali Atari and Arik Sinai, offering a powerful musical tribute to the unyielding spirit of Israel and its people.

The event is free and accessible to all, reflecting the inclusive ethos of honoring Israel's heritage and commemorating its heroes.

For further information, those interested can contact the municipal hotline at 106. Accessibility inquiries can be directed to Alona at 053-8208939.

As Jerusalem transforms into a living testament to Israel's past and present, the "living museum" event stands as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the resilience displayed by the nation and its people throughout history.