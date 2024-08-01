'Ismail Haniyeh worked with me': Israeli recalls early friendship with Hamas terror chief

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh once worked in Israel as a construction worker and even maintained close friendships with a contractor from Ashkelon, according to Maariv, citing Israeli media on Monday.

The contractor, Danny Makhlouf, recounted how he employed Haniyeh in 1978 when he was just a 16-year-old plasterer during a time when the border was open and Palestinians could move freely back and forth. Makhlouf also shared how he tried to persuade Haniyeh to abandon the path of terrorism.

"Ismail Haniyeh worked with me in plastering. I knew him as a worker who only knew how to do plastering. I taught him to work; he worked with me for nine years."

"He was a great person. He was honest, intelligent, and not foolish. He was like family; he even attended my daughters' weddings," Makhlouf said about his relationship with the future Hamas leader.

Zehavah, Makhlouf's daughter, also shared her memories, noting, "He was like family. He worked for my father for many years; he ate at our house, and we would visit him. He attended our weddings and events. We would visit them too, either hosting them at our home or visiting Gaza. That was our relationship." A Palestinian carries a picture of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran, during a march to condemn his killing, at Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon July 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

She added, "I don't think he achieved anything significant. If he had done something beneficial for his people, I would have said, 'Wow, this construction worker made it.' But he is leading them to ruin and desolation. So, in my opinion, he has failed."

Makhlouf also recounted how he traveled to Gaza after hearing that Haniyeh had become involved in terrorist activities, a journey that nearly cost him his life.

Makhlouf recalls visiting Haniyeh in Gaza

"I heard he was involved in terrorism, so I went to Gaza," he said. "There were many masked men shouting 'Allahu Akbar.' One of them removed his keffiyeh and told them, 'This is my boss, go back, go back.'"

"He sent them all back and asked me, 'Why did you come? They would have killed you if I wasn't with you.' I told Haniyeh, 'I came to tell you to stop this terrorism and calm down.' He promised me, 'I won't go out on the roads with terrorism again,' and that was it," he added.

Years later, the houses Haniyeh helped Makhlouf build in Ashkelon became targets for the rockets fired by his organization from Gaza.