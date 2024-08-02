Coalition needs to combat Iran and its proxies, Gallant tells UK Defense Secretary

A coalition of armed forces is needed to combat the threats against Israel and the region from Iran and its proxies, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his British counterpart John Healey on Friday.

“Gallant discussed the IDF’s readiness and capabilities to defend Israel on all fronts, and emphasized the importance of establishing a coalition in Israel’s defense against Iran and its proxies,” the Defense Ministry said.

“This would have a critical impact on regional and global security and stability,” he stated.

Healey arrived in Israel after visiting Beirut and Qatar with Foreign Secretary David Lammy who was in Israel last week.

It's Healey's first visit to Israel since taking up his post last month when the new Labour government he belongs to was sworn into power in Great Britain.

Bracing for an attack by Iran

He arrived as Israel was braced for a direct attack from Iran and its proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The British army took to the skies in April, along with forces from the United States, Israel, France, and Jordan to protest Israel from an Iranian attack of 300 drones and missiles.

Gallant “expressed his appreciation to the Secretary for Britain’s ongoing support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and the important defense cooperation that took place when Israel was under attack in April,” the Defense Ministry said.

“Gallant discussed the progress made in achieving the goals of the war, including eliminating senior Hamas leadership and dismantling remaining Hamas infrastructure,” the ministry stated.

Gallant also discussed Israel’s commitment to ensuring the return of the hostages to Israel and stressed the importance of achieving a framework for their release.

Great Britain has already urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave due to viable threats of open conflict between that country and Israel.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz later confirmed on social media "I spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammyabout our fight against Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas. Iran is the head of the snake of this terror axis, and we need to join hands in order to address this threat to regional and global security."