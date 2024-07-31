Iran's Khamenei orders attack on Israel as revenge for Haniyeh elimination - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 31, 2024 22:30
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures before he votes during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024. (photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures before he votes during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024.
(photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Iran to attack Israel directly in response to the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a New York Times report citing three Iranian sources. 

The directive was issued at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the report added.

Haniyeh killed in Tehran

Earlier on Wednesday, Hamas said Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran, Iran. 

A man hangs a picture of assassinated Hamas leader Haniyeh at Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, July 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
A man hangs a picture of assassinated Hamas leader Haniyeh at Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, July 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas deputy chief in Gaza, later said a missile had struck and directly killed Haniyeh in Iran.

Reuters and  Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report. 



