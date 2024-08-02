Five of Sinwar's greatest allies eliminated in attack on Gaza terror tunnel - report

Approximately 10 days ago, several senior Hamas members, including Ruhi Mushtaha, a close associate of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, were reportedly killed, according to a report in the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.
In addition to Mushtaha, Bassam Al-Saraj and three other high-ranking members of Hamas's military wing, including intelligence chief Abed Al-Hadi Siam of the Gaza Brigade, were also eliminated.
The terrorists were reportedly killed in a tunnel that was attacked.
A strike close to Sinwar
Mushtaha and Sinwar had spent many years together in Israeli prisons and were released together as part of the Gilad Shalit deal.
In 2011, they participated in Hamas's internal elections, becoming influential leaders within the terrorist organization and gaining control over many of its components. They reportedly had a special relationship with the now-eliminated Mohammed Deif and other members of the Qassam Brigades' leadership.
Samah Al-Saraj is known for his rare media appearances, yet he is a prominent figure in Hamas. He has also been a member of its political bureau for three election cycles and has a role in managing financial portfolios.
According to the report, Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, stated, "We cannot confirm any of the reports published in the media or by other sources."