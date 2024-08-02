Five of Sinwar's greatest allies eliminated in attack on Gaza terror tunnel - report

Approximately 10 days ago, several senior Hamas members, including Ruhi Mushtaha, a close associate of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, were reportedly killed, according to a report in the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

In addition to Mushtaha, Bassam Al-Saraj and three other high-ranking members of Hamas's military wing, including intelligence chief Abed Al-Hadi Siam of the Gaza Brigade, were also eliminated.

The terrorists were reportedly killed in a tunnel that was attacked.

A strike close to Sinwar

Mushtaha and Sinwar had spent many years together in Israeli prisons and were released together as part of the Gilad Shalit deal. AN ISRAELI soldier secures a tunnel underneath Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza last year. It is known that Mohammad Deif recently emerged from the tunnels in Khan Yunis, the writer states. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

In 2011, they participated in Hamas's internal elections, becoming influential leaders within the terrorist organization and gaining control over many of its components. They reportedly had a special relationship with the now-eliminated Mohammed Deif and other members of the Qassam Brigades' leadership.

Samah Al-Saraj is known for his rare media appearances, yet he is a prominent figure in Hamas. He has also been a member of its political bureau for three election cycles and has a role in managing financial portfolios.

According to the report, Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, stated, "We cannot confirm any of the reports published in the media or by other sources."