IAF kills Oct. 7 massacre terrorist Ismail Nofal in strike in Nuseirat area

An Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorist Ismail Nofal this week in a strike in the Nuseirat area, the IDF reported on Sunday.

Nofal was responsible for rocket launches toward Israeli territory and participated in the massacre on October 7, the military noted.

The IDF added that Nofal was killed with precise munition by an IAF aircraft with IDF and ISA intelligence.

The night before, a Hamas operative who conducted terror activities in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip was also struck by an IAF aircraft.

Secondary explosions were identified as the strike happened, which the IDF noted was the result of weaponry that was present in the area.

IDF strike on operative conducting terror activities in Deir al-Balah, with secondary explosions nearby (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Other recent IDF activities in the area

A Hamas weapons storage facility and several other terror cells that posed a threat to the IDF were also dismantled.

The Israeli military also struck 50 terror targets throughout Gaza since Saturday while continuing intelligence-based operations in Rafah, the military added.