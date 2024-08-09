IDF and Shin Bet closing in on Yahya Sinwar as assassinations take their toll - security official

Friday's operation in Khan Yunis, as well as the activity in the center of the Gaza Strip and Rafah, may advance the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) to their primary goal: the elimination of senior Hamas leadership. In fact, one security source estimates that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is running out of places to hide.

Sinwar is almost alone at the top of Hamas. His close friends in the senior military ranks of the organization, as well as the senior officials, have been eliminated or have disappeared: Mohammad Deif, Rafa'a Salama, Ahmed Ghandour, Raad Saad, and Ayman Nofal.

According to Arab media, the man closest to Sinwar, the minister in the Hamas government and his right-hand man, Rawhi Mushtaha, was also killed along with Sameh al-Siraj and three military commanders from the al-Qassam Brigades who accompanied them: Abdul Hadi Siam, Sami Odeh, and Muhammad Hadid.

Mushtaha, one of Hamas's senior members, is considered to be very close to the leader and is the figure that Sinwar relies on the most, both in the military and the political management of the organization.

The elimination of Rafa'a Salama is also significant for Sinwar's survival. Salama is from one of the most powerful and wealthy families in Khan Yunis, owns many properties, and was the operative factor in providing cover to senior officials, which helped enable the survival of the Hamas leadership. HAMAS GAZA leader Yahya Sinwar (left) speaks with leader Ismail Haniyeh (center) at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, in 2017. Is it possible for Israel to lay its hands on Sinwar? (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Shifting sands

The fact that Sinwar's entire operational hub has disappeared makes it difficult for him, according to the IDF's estimates, to move to hiding places, especially above ground.

"Every day, he has trouble finding places where he can hide. The list of associates and confidants is being reduced," said a security source.

According to the source, Sinwar's movement area, like that of other senior officials in the organization, is getting smaller and smaller.

Recently, the IDF even detected ten attempts by Hamas members to move through the Rafah beaches to the Egyptian side of the border.

First, in small rowing boats and even swimming with fins, binoculars, and a life belt when the route was meters away from the shore. Navy ships managed to thwart all attempts, and all terrorists were eliminated.