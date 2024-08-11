'Only Yahya Sinwar decides': Expert reveals Hamas chief's situation as hostage talks continue

Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar "does not want a deal and has no reason to achieve a deal right now," Rami Igra, former head of the hostages and missing person directorate in the Mossad, said in a conversation with Radio 103FM on Sunday.

"It pains me to defend Netanyahu, but at the same time, the current situation, in my opinion, does not depend on him at all," he said, explaining that Sinwar has gotten "stronger."

Sinwas has also not "weakened, contrary to all the estimations, and was appointed as all-powerful in Hamas. In addition, when he looks at the world, the things he wanted to happen are happening."

"The axis is rising against Israel, not only the axis, the Western world, the United States is creating situations where Israel is cornered," Igra added.

"If he [Sinwar] can reach a cessation of hostilities and the continued existence of Hamas in Gaza without having to make a deal... I don't think it depends on Netanyahu and Israel.

'Only Sinwar decides'

What depends on Israel, Igra noted, is Hamas's control in Gaza. "As long as it [Israel] does not provide a real governing alternative to Hamas in Gaza, then Hamas is in control, and Sinwar proved this by the very fact that he was appointed head of the political bureau.

"The fact that Israel chose to attack Haniyeh proves that even in the security establishment, they understood that negotiations with Haniyeh are fruitless and that only Sinwar makes the decisions."

According to Igra, "The prime minister agreed to a horrible deal as far as the State of Israel is concerned, and he agreed to it because of public and international pressure. The deal as it is about to take place means that we will get very few of the hostages back alive, and thus, we will pretty much seal the fate of the rest. We will return Hamas to be sovereign in Gaza. We will strengthen the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a very significant way.

"We all want the hostages home, but if Israel makes a deal, it will only get a small part of them. Who will save the rest of the hostages who have a family? What can we offer? The only offer we can make is to raise a white flag and surrender to the continued existence of Hamas."