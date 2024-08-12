Eshkol Council head to Knesset: 'We are as stuck as if we are on October 8'

The state does not want to rehabilitate the Gaza border area, said Eshkol Regional Council Head Gadi Yarkoni, speaking at a Knesset Finance sub-committee meeting on Sunday on NIS 5 billion in funding allocated to rehabilitation of the Gaza border area that has been frozen. "We are fed up already," he added, saying that there have been many committee meetings without progress.

"We are as stuck as if we are on October 8," he said.

The Eshkol Regional Council was one of the areas devastated on October 7, with many of its communities overrun by Hamas terrorists. Kibbutzim Nir Or and Beeri are both within the council's jurisdiction, and the Nova music festival also took place within the regional council.

"We keep talking and talking and talking, and nothing changes. I hear that we need to wait only two or three more days for the five billion Shekels and that everything is running smoothly and moving forward, but I have been hearing that for nine or ten months, and there is nothing new."

"I also heard about the projects [to rehabilitate the area] that have started up, and that there are no problems and everything is moving, but nothing is reaching us," he added.

Funding frozen

The funding is frozen because the Prime Minister's Office is waiting on another opinion regarding what the national priority area is, said PMO Deputy Director General Hadas Shon Levy.

There is a proposed solution that would end the freeze, but the PMO wants to first present this to heads of local municipalities in the area, said Shon Levy, later adding that the funding is slotted for use in 2025, and a decision will be reached by then.

The freeze drew criticism from committee participants, some of whom said it was because of political considerations.

Yarkoni was among those who said politics was impacting the use of the funds. "They are afraid of people. It is very clear what the 'Tkuma (rebirth) area' is and who the people in the Gaza Envelop are what happened in Eshkol," he said, saying that the government is afraid to say no to towns that will not be included in the area to which the funding is allocated.

Sub-committee Chair MK Alon Schuster summed up the meeting saying that the sub-committee regretted that a decision has not yet been made regarding the area of the border region that will be included, thus holding up NIS five billion in funding. "The sub-committee sees great importance in creating confidence that the funding will be available for use in 2025, and will meet again to further monitor the situation," said Shuster.

The sub-committee also called on the government to nominate a head for the Tkuma Authority quickly.

The sub-committee also called on the government to nominate a head for the Tkuma Authority quickly.