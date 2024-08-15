Israeli Navy conducts drill to prepare for emergency scenarios in Israel's North

The Israeli Navy's Haifa base conducted a drill simulating defensive and offensive scenarios in the northern maritime zone of Israel to prepare for emergency scenarios, the IDF announced on Thursday evening.

The exercise was conducted to prepare for escalations in the northern area as tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group continue.

During the exercise, combat scenarios were practiced in case of emergency. These scenarios included defending the maritime border, evacuation of wounded under fire, emergency procedures in various command centers, and additional scenarios to enhance force preparedness, the IDF said.

IDF prepares for all scenarios in maritime exercise near Haifa, August 15, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Fighting to be prepared for all threats

The exercise involved the Haifa base of the Israeli Navy, Division 146, reserve forces from the ‘Oded’ Brigade (9), rescue and evacuation forces from the Home Front Command, the Israel Police, and the Rambam Hospital.

"Alongside ongoing operational activities, the IDF continues to train against all threats and attempts to harm the citizens of the State of Israel," the military said.

Hezbollah has continued firing rockets into Israel. On Thursday, approximately five projectiles fell in open areas in the area of Shamir from Lebanon, the IDF reported. A 50-year-old man in the area was wounded while he was seeking shelter.