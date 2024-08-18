IDF kills 20 Hamas terrorists in Rafah, destroys rocket launchers aimed at Israel

Nahal Brigade soldiers killed over 20 armed terrorists, targeted terrorist infrastructure, and found weapons, including a machine gun, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, and military equipment while operating in the Rafah area over the past day, the IDF reported Sunday morning.

Under Division 162, soldiers continued to operate in the area of Rafah, above ground and in the tunnels.

Additionally, troops under Division 98 deepened their operations in the Khan Yunis area and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah.

Israel Air Force activity

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck targets in the area from which the projectiles were launched into the Nirim area on Friday.

They also identified and destroyed launchers that were loaded and ready for firing in the Khan Yunis area.