Tomorrow's Defenders: Nirim B'Shkhunot Youth Embark on a Transformative Nature Expedition

After an approximately six-month hiatus in field activities due to security concerns, last week, around 180 teenagers enrolled in the "Nirim B'Shkhunot" program embarked on a transformative two-day journey to the Carmel region as part of their preparations for IDF enlistment. The immersive experience exposed participants to the diverse terrain, challenges, and difficulties they may encounter during military service.

Administered in collaboration with the Haifa Municipality, the Haifa-Boston Connection oversees the activities of the "Nirim B'Shkhunot" association in Kiryat Hayim, Haifa. This initiative aims to equip youth for their future service in the IDF through a series of preparatory activities.

Hilla Perlman-Pniel, CEO of the Haifa-Boston Connection, emphasized the critical importance of investing in youth during this challenging period, fostering their internal resilience, sense of belonging, and active engagement in Israeli society. The HBC places significant emphasis on promoting equal opportunities in education, employment, and military service for Ethiopian immigrant families, dedicating substantial resources to provide essential tools for the youth's preparation for military service and their subsequent roles as adults in a technologically advanced society.

The "Nirim B'Shkhunot" program specifically targets neighborhoods marked by low socioeconomic status, high dropout rates, and low enlistment rates in the IDF. Founded by Shlomi Avni, an IDF officer and "Shayetet 13" unit graduate born and raised in Or Akiva, the program initially sought to transform Avni's hometown. After the loss of Nir Krutman, Avni's comrade in arms, the first Nirim house was established in Or Akiva's challenging neighborhood. Over time, the program expanded to serve hundreds of youth nationwide, operating in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Welfare, local authorities, and expanding its reach each year.

Uriah Gonen, the nationwide Director of Nirim B'Shkhunot, highlighted the program's use of the field as a therapeutic educational tool. The challenging conditions of the field, including weather, food, lodging, and physical exertion, serve as a means for youth to encounter both difficulties and opportunities. Overcoming these challenges fosters a sense of success that has a lasting impact on their lives and contributes to their readiness for military service.

The Haifa-Boston Connection, with a 35-year presence in Haifa, centers its efforts on leadership development, Jewish peoplehood, and fostering a shared society. Through these core areas, the partnership addresses the evolving needs of the community in the city of Haifa.