Security officials say IDF ensured no civilians were in vicinity of Rafah attack

Security officials said Monday morning that before its airstrike in northwestern Rafah, the IDF carried out "several operations" to ensure that there were no Palestinian civilians in the area.

According to Palestinian reports, at least 35 people were killed in the incident.

According to the sources, a flare-up occurred, and the fire spread to a tent complex and a building. The cause of the fire that broke out is being investigated by the IDF and other security forces.

Fire rages following an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video, May 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Reuters TV)

IDF strikes in various areas of the Strip

In recent hours, the IDF has been attacking targets in several locations in the Gaza Strip, including Beit Hanoun, Khan Yunis, Rafah, and Jabalya.

The White House addressed the incident, stating, "We are aware of reports of the incident in Rafah and are collecting additional intelligence."

The organization Doctors without Borders stated it was "horrified" by the strike in Tal Al Sultan and qualified it as a "deadly event." It added that this shows that "nowhere is safe."