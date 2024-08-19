WATCH: IDF troops destroy 1.5 km tunnel containing Hamas housing compound

IDF troops in the 603rd Balltallion and the Yahalom Unit destroyed a 1.5-kilometer-long tunnel in which a compound was discovered containing weapons, explosives, and equipment for long-term stay, the IDF reported Monday.

The IDF soldiers used intelligence to locate the tunnel in Khan Yunis.

The equipment had visibly been used by terrorists who left the compound before troops arrived.

IDF soldiers operate in Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah

Troops of the 7th Brigade operated in Khan Yunis and on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, where they killed terrorists and destroyed compounds used by terrorists above and below ground. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In one of the compounds, the 603rd Battalion located dozens of rockets, rocket launchers, and several anti-tank missiles.