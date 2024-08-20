IDF examining claims of soldiers using Gazans to check dangerous areas

The IDF is still checking accusations that IDF forces have used Gazans to check tunnels and houses that are suspected of being rigged with explosive devices, following allegations reported by Haaretz last week, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit told The Jerusalem Post Tuesday.

The IDF emphasized that IDF instructions and orders forbid using Gazan civilians who are captured in the field for military missions that risk their lives.

These instructions and orders have been clarified to IDF forces, they added.

Haaretz reported last Tuesday that IDF forces send Gazans who are not suspected of terror into tunnels and houses ahead of IDF forces.

"The idea was basically that if the house is booby-trapped, or if there is an ambush or terrorists in the area, then [the Gazan] would be killed and not the soldiers," a source who was present for an instance of this told Haaretz of the practice.

Widespread civilian use

According to the Haaretz report, this is a widespread practice, and senior officers, up to at least the brigade commander level, are aware of it, partially based on information from Breaking the Silence.

While young Gazan men are generally those used this way, there are also reports that youth or the elderly have been used, the paper reported. The report added that this practice has led to at least one instance of injury to the Gazan involved.