Explosive factories, 14 hours, and 40 arrested: IDF completes operations in Tulkarm

Three terrorists were killed, and laboratories producing explosives were destroyed by the IDF over the course of a 14-hour operation in Tulkarm, the military said on Thursday.

The IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) completed a counter-terrorism operation in the Tulkarm area in the West Bank.

Throughout the operation, Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck and killed three armed terrorists in the area, the IDF reported.

Additionally, soldiers from the Kfir Brigade, under the direction of the Shin Bet destroyed two laboratories producing explosives, while soldiers of the Duvdevan unit destroyed an apartment of a wanted individual while arresting another. The IDF also destroyed explosives planted along the side of the road. IDF operates in Tulkarm, the West Bank, uncovering laboratories for creating explosives and arresting wanted individuals, August 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A successful operation

IDF soldiers arrested more than 40 wanted individuals, confiscated approximately 15 weapons, and around NIS 60,000 in terrorist funds.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, over 4,850 wanted persons have been arrested, over 1,960 of them are associated with Hamas.