Security forces arrest four suspects involved in Jit attacks against Palestinians

The Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested four suspects overnight on Thursday, including three adults and one minor, who are suspected of being involved in several attacks against Palestinians, including the attacks last Thursday in Jit, the Israel Police and Shin Bet reported in a joint statement.

These incidents involved the burning of buildings and vehicles, stone-throwing, and Molotov cocktail attacks.

Additionally, gunfire killed a Palestinian and wounded another.

The suspects have been transferred to Shin Bet and police for interrogation.

The investigation is ongoing.