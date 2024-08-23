'Lock down Rafah completely': Fmr. Maj. Gen. says this is how Israel could have won the war

Amid talks between the IDF and representatives from Egypt and the US regarding control over the Philadelphi Corridor, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yiftah Ron-Tal stated that Israel could have already finished the war against Hamas if, in the beginning, it had begun its assault in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ron-Tal's comments were addressed to Arieh Eldad and Yariv Oppenheimer in a recent segment on their 103FM program.

“I believe the question of why we didn’t enter Rafah is critical. It was a serious strategic mistake on the part of those who planned the attack on the Gaza Strip. Entering Gaza from north to south created favorable conditions for Hamas – they retreated while we advanced, leaving the exit open. To this day, we haven’t managed to close all the tunnels along the Philadelphi Corridor. Imagine what has happened in the twenty years we haven’t been there,” said Ron-Tal.

Ron-Tal emphasized that “the military was in great shock on October 7.” According to him, in the days following the severe attack, there was no plan for a full conquest of Gaza. “The plan that was executed was rushed, with many mistakes made due to the trauma of October 7,” Ron-Tal noted, adding that if we had entered Rafah on the first day or the first week, the war would have ended within a month.

'Rafah is Hamas’s oxygen lifeline'

He said, “Rafah is Hamas’s oxygen lifeline,” and thus, the missed opportunity for an immediate entry into Rafah was a significant mistake that affected the course of the war. Ron-Tal warned that Rafah’s open status gives Hamas a critical advantage, requiring immediate and strategic action to prevent the terrorist organization from continuing to rearm and reorganize. Yiftah Ron-Tal, Director of the Israel Electricity Company, speaking during a special committee meeting following the failure of electricity over the last couple of days of stormy weather, at the Knesset, on October 26, 2015 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Later in the conversation, Ron-Tal also mentioned Egypt’s economic and security interests in the current situation. He said, “In the northern part of Sinai, vast amounts of equipment are waiting for the moment they can be funneled through the tunnels into Gaza. Egypt has an interest not only in assisting Hamas but also an economic interest that stretches all the way to Cairo.”

He explained that what has built Hamas’s military strength is primarily the tunnels and their ability to transfer weapons and infrastructure through them.

“Over 95% of the ordnance fired at us in recent years came through these tunnels," he said. If we don’t seal them completely, this could happen again. What stands between a situation where Hamas cannot survive militarily and one where they can is a strategic decision – to lock down Rafah completely.”

Regarding future deals, Ron-Tal expressed concern that a partial deal could result in a death sentence for most of the hostages remaining in Hamas’s hands.

"If there is a partial deal, Hamas will get what it wants and keep the rest of the hostages without returning anyone," he added. "I would prefer to continue pressing for a deal that brings all the hostages home."

“I’m also concerned about arriving at a situation that will halt the northern campaign," Ron-Tal continued. "We could be left in a problematic security reality that won’t bring the hostages home. Our primary effort should no longer be in Gaza – Hamas is being militarily defeated there. Our greatest existential problem is in the North. If we are not strong, we will remain in a very problematic reality. We must find a way to reach a resolution in the North, or else we will find ourselves in a much more dangerous situation.”