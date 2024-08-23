IAF kills multiple Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon after rockets invade Israel's North - report

The IAF eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Mahmoud Negm, who was responsible for firing rockets toward the area of Malkia, in an airstrike, the IDF reported on Friday. Arab media reports added that as many as eight other Hezbollah agents were killed in other strikes.

Negm was eliminated after he launched several projectiles from Lebanon into Israel, most of which fell in open areas in the Upper Galilee with no injuries or wounded reported.

The IAF struck Negm in the area of Aita El Zot. He was a key member of Hezbollah’s Rocket and Missile Unit.

Other terrorists eliminated

Additionally, IDF soldiers identified another Hezbollah terrorist launching rockets toward the area of Yiftah early Friday. In response, IAF struck the Hezbollah terrorist and an adjacent terror military structure in the area of Meiss El Jabal, killing the terrorist and destroying the structure. IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, August 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF further reported that another Hezbollah terrorist associated with the rockets launched toward Malkia was eliminated in the area of Aitaroun in Lebanon.

Mixed reports on how many terrorists killed

In addition to the IDF’s report, Hezbollah-affiliated media Al-Manar reported that Hussein Muhammad Shaqir ‘Sajed’, Aqil Qassem Gharib ‘Abu Talib’, Qassim Saleh Harqous ‘Fidaa’, and Hassan Wissam Harqous ‘Abu Mahdi’, were killed by IDF strikes as well.

A security source told Reuters that six terrorists had been eliminated and a civilian child was killed in the crosshairs. This cannot be authenticated at this time. One of the terrorists eliminated was reportedly killed in a separate strike outside Aitarun - although it is unknown if the combatant was affiliated with Hezbollah or another terror group.

According to the Al-Manar report, the IDF eliminated five Hezbollah terrorists on Friday. However, the IDF has confirmed only the elimination of Negm and another two who were not identified by name.

Citing Saudi Arabian-based newspaper Al Arabiya, Israeli media reported that a total of 10 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in southern Lebanon on Friday morning.

In a post on X, Kan later confirmed the death of five of the alleged 10 Hezbollah terrorists who were eliminated. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

During the IAF attack in southern Lebanon, fuel tanks in the town Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon were reportly hit and burst into flames, Al-Manar reported. Additionally, the Hezbollah-affiliated media reported artillery fire toward the village Kela in southern Lebanon.

Reuters contributed to this report.