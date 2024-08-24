Hezbollah likely to strike if Hamas rejects compromise deal, Israel believes

The leading assessment in Israel is that Hezbollah plans to launch an attack against Israel the moment Hamas delivers a negative response to the mediators concerning the compromise proposal, as it becomes clear that the talks are heading toward a breakdown rather than a breakthrough.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Saturday: "IDF forces continue [operating] decisively and forcefully against the terrorist organization Hezbollah. In recent days, we have struck about 70 terror targets, including numerous weapon storage sites aimed at Israel, and eliminated over 20 terrorists, including senior operatives. We have damaged Hezbollah’s rocket infrastructure."

He added: "It's important for me to explain our operational approach. We conduct systematic and orderly attacks targeting Hezbollah's capabilities and fighters. In defense, we coordinate, while closing loops on terrorists who have fired or emerged from suspicious areas. We target bases and terror sites, while Hezbollah attacks civilian areas and citizens. We have a wide range of offensive plans and will act according to political decisions."

Hagari continued: "I want to address the residents of the North. I know you have been enduring ten challenging months under the threat of attacks and fires. We will not rest until you can return to your homes safely." IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari seen in the Northern Command, November 28, 2023 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

At the end of his statement, the IDF spokesperson emphasized: "It's important for you to know that we are facing a significant week with ongoing negotiations in Cairo, fighting in Gaza, and border conflicts in the North. Our readiness for attack and defense is very high, and we will continue to work to remove threats and fight our enemies. The public must remain vigilant and alert, as you have been so far. We will provide immediate updates on any developments."

Hamas remains passive in ceasefire talks

"We are responding with very high intensity. I described our recent attacks, targeting about 70 significant Hezbollah positions and over 20 terrorists, including senior figures. We will continue to act decisively against threats to Israeli civilians."

Negotiations for a ceasefire and a hostage deal are set to resume this weekend. A senior Hamas official confirmed that the group’s representatives will travel to Cairo to hear the outcomes but will not actively participate in talks. Hamas, which did not take part in the previous round of talks in Doha, Qatar, is sending a delegation to Cairo to "listen to the results of the negotiations" involving officials from the US, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, according to senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq.

Hamas is expected to remain passive in the discussions, symbolically signaling openness to negotiations while asserting that Israel should adjust its stance.

The delegation will meet with senior Egyptian intelligence officials to be updated on the ongoing ceasefire talks but will not directly engage in negotiations, an additional Hamas official told French news outlet AFP. Hamas initially stated it would not participate in this round of negotiations that began last week in Doha. The group insists that Israel withdraw from Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor near the Egyptian border.