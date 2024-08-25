Hezbollah: The most heavily armed terrorist organization in the world - CNN

Hezbollah, widely regarded as the most heavily armed terrorist group in the world, possesses a vast array of missiles, numbering anywhere between 120,000 and 200,000, a recent CNN report found on Saturday.

Hezbollah operates with the backing of Iran and is based in Lebanon.

CNN highlighted the full extent of Hezbollah's weapon cache and capabilities. According to the report, Hezbollah possesses between 120,000 and 200,000 missiles. These include shorter-range weapons like the "Katyusha" with a 4-11 km range, Fajr-1/Type 63 (8-10 km), and Falaq-1 and Falaq-2 (10-11 km).

Mid-range options include the Shahin-1 (13 km), Type 81 (20.5 km), Fajr-3 (43 km), and Fajr-5 (75 km).

Longer-range missiles such as the Raad-2/Raad-3 Uragan type (60-70 km), Khaibar-1 (100 km), Zelzal-1 (125-160 km), Zelzal-2 (210 km), and Fateh-110 (250-300 km) are also depicted, 150-400 of them having guiding capabilities.

Last on the list are the Scud rockets, which have the most extended range of 300-500 km. Heavy missile rockets attack that landed in the kibbutz of Hanita, northern Israel, on April 21, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Hezbollah utilizes several portable air defense and surface-to-air missile systems, often targeting IDF drones, outposts, and civilian villages along the Israeli border.

According to the CNN report, the portable air defense systems include the SA-16/18, with a range of 0.5 km, the SA-7, which can reach 3.4 km, and the Misagh-1/2, capable of striking targets within a 5-6 km range. Additionally, their more robust surface-to-air missile systems include the SA-14 with a 4.5 km range, the SA-8 with a 10 km range, the SA-22 capable of hitting targets up to 20 km away, and the SA-17, which can engage aircraft at a range of 50 km.

Iran-supplied weapons

Regarding drone capabilities, Hezbollah has a broad roster to choose from, all of which are supplied by Iran and serve both surveillance and attack purposes. The Mirsad 1 / Ababil-T drone has a range of 120 km, while the Mirsad 2 / Mohajer 4 extends its reach to 150 km. The Ma'arab / Qods Yasir drone is capable of covering a 200 km range, providing further operational flexibility, according to the CNN report.

For longer missions, Hezbollah employs the Karrar, which has a range of 1,000 km, and the Shahed-129, the most advanced in this lineup, boasting a range of 2,000 km. according to CNN. These drones significantly enhance Hezbollah's ability to gather intelligence and conduct precision strikes over considerable distances in northern Israel. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Since October, Hezbollah has lost over 400 men, including top commanders, in its war with Israel. Hezbollah has made attempts to undermine Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system by targeting its platforms and overwhelming it with swarms of drones and short-range missiles. These efforts are designed to create openings for other projectiles to penetrate deeper into Israeli territory.

However, CNN argued that the group is cautious not to provoke Israel's full military response, as such an action could severely cripple Hezbollah’s capabilities and cause widespread destruction in Lebanon, a country already suffering from a severe financial crisis.