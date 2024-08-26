IDF: 90% of Hezbollah's rockets fired from civilian areas

The IDF announced on Monday night that 90% of the rockets and drones that Hezbollah launched against Israel on Sunday were fired from civilian areas in Lebanon.

In addition, the military provided an infographic displaying the proximity of the aerial threats launched by Hezbollah to mosques, schools, UN facilities, and other such civilian locations.

According to the IDF, much like Hamas, Hezbollah is systematically abusing the laws of war by using both human shields and civilian locations to perpetrate its terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

Israel said it detected 230 rocket attacks and 20 drone attacks against it on Sunday.

Hezbollah said that it launched around 350 rocket and drone attacks against Israel. Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, a senior field commander of Hezbollah who was killed by what security forces say was an Israel strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 12, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The IDF's operation on Sunday morning prevented more Israeli casualties

Ultimately, a massive preemptive strike from the IDF neutralized most of Hezbollah's much larger intended strike, and the vast majority of the rockets and drones that were fired were shot down or failed to cause Israeli casualties, though there was significant property damage in Acre and in other northern Israeli areas.