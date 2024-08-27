Terrorists killed on unprecedented scale: IDF divisions achieve major milestones in Gaza - analysis

The various IDF divisions operating in the Gaza Strip have achieved numerous accomplishments throughout Gaza. While some of these milestones are still not cleared for publication, those that have paint a picture of operational success for the Israeli war effort.

The 162nd Division, under the command of Brig.-Gen. Itzik Cohen, has achieved achievements in two Gaza localities: the Philadelphi Corridor and the city of Rafah, with an emphasis on the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood.

According to military sources in the Southern Command, the division accumulates achievements that cannot yet be published but are at the core of Hamas's strength-building efforts.

To this can be added the killing of dozens of terrorists every day.

"The fighting pace of the brigade combat teams deserves great appreciation," said the sources.

On the Egyptian border, troops continued engineering activity to map the area, locate the tunnels, and subsequently examine and destroy them. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The 98th Division, under the command of Brig.-Gen. Guy Levy is currently fighting in the Khan Yunis area and Deir al Balah, in areas where the IDF has not maneuvered until now. So far, three tunnels have been destroyed, in one of which the bodies of the hostages were found.

"The knowledge and professional level of the troops are thoroughly dismantling Hamas's underground infrastructure," military officials said, adding that "unlike in the past, today the force that handles each infrastructure knows how many terrorists were there, when they left, what their purpose was, where the route leads, where the tunnel ends.

"There are tunnels that Hamas uses, and the 98th Division destroys them thoroughly," the source added.

The Philadelphi Corridor

The 252nd Division under the command of Brig.-Gen. Yehuda Vach is responsible for the security of the Philadelphi Corridor, which divides the Strip into two parts, and the corridor's expansion in recent weeks.

The IDF invested in infrastructure and security components in the corridor as if the future control of the corridor is not at the center of discussions for a hostage deal.

The IDF controls the area completely. It grew due to complex fighting in the built areas of the outskirts, with an emphasis on the Zeitoun neighborhood.

While there has been criticism regarding a lack of artillery fire and aerial strikes, aerial photographs indicate the operational achievement that harms Hamas's freedom of action and reinforces Israel's bargaining chip in the hostage deal negotiations.

The Gaza Division, commanded by Brig.-Gen. Avi Rosenfeld is responsible for border protection and expanding a buffer area. In recent weeks, the fence has been repaired, and new sensors and means of observation are gradually being placed.

The main challenges are to maintain clear instructions regarding the opening of fire against anyone who approaches the border, upgrade the standby squads, and restore the public's feeling of security and trust.

The targeting command center of the IDF Southern Command under the command of Col. Y. operates around the clock to track down Hamas officials. However, the terror group's military branch has switched to a guerilla method. It mainly operates underground and from educational institutions.

Despite this cynical exploitation, the Southern Command succeeded in attacking and killing terrorists on an unprecedented scale, turning Hamas's attempts to regain control of the territory and recovery into a sense of being hunted.

The security establishment expects an increase in the pace and closing of the circle of fire, especially when the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Unit 504 work to activate agents and expand the scope of sources and agents operating in the field.