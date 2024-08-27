'I would die for you to live': Sister remembers fallen brother David Moshe Ben Shitrit

Following the death of third Petty Officer David Moshe Ben Shitrit on Sunday, his sister, Odeya, mourned him in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet.

She spoke of her brother's love for Israel. "He was in love with Israel. All the time, he would say, 'I have no problem dying so that you can live.' This was his testament. In the end, he died while protecting this land with his body."

'Loved the uniform and the army'

She added that her brother was "a Zionist hero" who "loved the uniform and the flag and sailing and the army." She recounted that her brother "would go everywhere with his weapon and uniform."

"He was three years younger than me, but we weren't the best of friends," she said regarding their relationship, adding, "I will never be able to hug my brother again and tell him I'm sorry.

"If there are siblings here who hear me, know that family is everything. We are in such a delusional reality that knowing who will leave through the door and not return is impossible. Support your family so that there will be no moments of regret. I will never be able to hug my brother again." Recently, the entire 188th Brigade of the Armored Corps came together to participate in a week-long exercise in northern Israel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

She noted her brother's admiration at her decision to enlist as a combat soldier.

She shared with KAN her brother's dream of flying to the Ozora Festival, which takes place in Hungary, and "dancing like he never did in his life."

Ben Shitrit was killed in an incident that involved an Iron Dome interceptor and a Hezbollah drone. The interceptor was launched at the drone, which was near Ben Shitrit's vessel.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.