IDF destroys attack tunnel which Hamas repaired following 2014's Operation Protective Edge

The IDF destroyed an approximately three-kilometer-long offensive tunnel in the central Gaza Strip, the military announced on Wednesday.

During an operation in the central Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers from the Jerusalem Brigade (16) combat team, under the command of Division 252 eliminated dozens of terrorists and located and destroyed hundreds of terror infrastructures. Soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During these operations, the Southern Command’s engineering unit, Yahalom, and additional brigade forces identified, investigated, and destroyed an offensive tunnel, estimated to have been three kilometers long.

Tunnel rebuilt since 2014

IDF troops from the 16th Infantry Brigade conducted an underground operation in central Gaza, destroying terrorist infrastructure, August 28, 2024 (credit: IDF spokesperson unit)

The IDF further added that during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, part of that tunnel was destroyed.

However, over the years, the Hamas terror organization has attempted to repair and reuse the tunnel, which has now been destroyed.