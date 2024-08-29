KKL-JNF, JNF-USA launch $50 million effort to rebuild Israel’s North and South

A joint venture for the reconstruction of the northern and southern communities that the October 7 Hamas attacks have impacted will be carried out by the KKL-Jewish National Fund and the US Jewish National Fund, the organizations announced on Tuesday.

Both KKL-JNF and JNF-US will contribute up to $25 million each, totaling $50 million, to fund the various reconstruction projects in the affected areas, the organizations stated.

This is considered a significant collaboration, as both groups are among the largest Zionist organizations.

Additionally, both groups have made over $100 million in philanthropic investments in the region with the intention of allowing residents who were displaced from their homes during the war to return, the organizations explained.

Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, KKL-JNF and JNF-US have offered resources such as food, educational supplies, and employment services, as well as addressing civil defense needs, the groups said.

Joining together during the war

KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski explained that the collaboration to rebuild the northern and southern communities is a "historic agreement" that "establishes an unprecedented and powerful partnership. "

Jewish National Fund-USA President Dr. Sol Lizerbram explained how, at this point during the war, "Zionist organizations everywhere must coordinate efforts to address these unprecedented challenges."

"We have grieved together, and now we must rebuild together. The challenges are immense, but so is our determination," said Nina Paul, the Jewish National Fund-USA Incoming Ambassador to KKL-JNF.