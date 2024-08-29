IDF knew more than was disclosed about impending attack on Jit, sources reveal

The IDF and the police knew more about the impending attack on Jit from the Shin Bet than the military’s probe of the episode let on, sources have told the Jerusalem Post.

According to sources, the Shin Bet provided a warning to the IDF and the police at 7:30 p.m. on August 15 that certain Jewish residents from Yitzhar were moving in the direction where Jit is, though the agency did not say the name “Jit” and did not have any complete certainty about their final destination.

Still, sources indicated that given that the Jewish attackers did not arrive at Jit until 8:00 p.m. had the IDF mobilized parallel to the movements of the attackers already around 7:30 p.m., they could have potentially prevented them from penetrating Jit.

Instead, those IDF forces that were mobilized went to a variety of generic intersections and crossing points, taking a more passive approach to potentially intercepting the Jewish attackers.

The IDF defended its actions, rejecting this narrative. Riots in the village of Jit in the West Bank. August 15, 2024. (credit: via walla!)

In the IDF probe released by Central Commander Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth on Wednesday, the military said that it was only given general warnings, with no lead for where the Jewish attackers might be coming from or headed to.

IDF sources on Thursday doubled down on this narrative, denying that there were any even partial hints from the Shin Bet about any specific areas they should head to or guard.

The IDF chooses not to act

In contrast, sources said that despite the severity with which the Shin Bet stressed its warning and that the IDF had 30 minutes to act, it clearly decided not to.

In the end, over 100 Jewish terrorists penetrated Jit, ransacking, bringing, and attacking Palestinians and their property and killing one Palestinian.

According to the IDF, it only learned of the attack at 8:00 p.m. and had sent first responder IDF units by 8:06 p.m., but these forces were far too small to prevent or subdue the Jewish attackers.

No arrests made

It took around 30 minutes, said the IDF, to expel the Jewish terrorists from Jit, and even then, the military did not arrest a single one of them.

Sources said that the IDF found it difficult to arrest the Jewish attackers when all of them ran off in different directions in the pitch black at night.

Only later did the Shin Bet provide additional information leading to the arrest of four out of the 100 attackers.