'Nation's heart shattered to pieces': Israeli politicians react to recovery of hostages' bodies

Israeli leaders and politicians reacted on Sunday morning to the IDF's recovery of the bodies of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino from Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

President Isaac Herzog said following the IDF confirmation of the identities early Sunday morning, "The heart of an entire nation is shattered to pieces."

He apologized "for failing to bring them home safely."

The president vowed that Israel would "continue to fight relentlessly against the criminal, terrorist organization Hamas, which has once again proven there is no end to its willingness to commit murder and crimes against humanity."

"The blood of our brothers cries out to us. Our sisters and brothers are still there, enduring hell. The supreme covenant between the state and its citizens is to ensure their safety. We have the sacred and urgent mission to bring them home," Herzog concluded.

Opposition head Yair Lapid said in a Sunday statement that the murder of the six hostages could have been prevented.

"Instead of doing a deal, they do politics. Instead of saving lives, they bury hostages. Instead of doing everything to return them home, Netanyahu is doing everything to remain in power," Lapid wrote.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "We will strike it [Hamas] until its complete destruction, and we will return our sons and daughters home."

He added that he "condemns" "all fictitious and unresponsible attempts of political sources" to utilize the event "for political needs and the weakening of Israeli society" on Hamas's behalf.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also remarked, "This morning we received further proof of the cruel enemy with which we are contending," adding that Israel had to fight it with all its might "without the entering of fuel and humanitarian aid."

'Fate of terrorists - death'

MK Benny Gantz stated, "In front of us are terrible murderers, and at their head Sinwar... Their fate is one - death."

He added that there were those who did not do everything in their power to prevent the hostages' death.

Gantz noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "hesitant, scared, and is playing for time out of political considerations instead of acting."